Thales Helps Microsoft Customers Protect Their Sensitive Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales announces a new data protection capability for Microsoft customers to benefit from the power of the full range of Microsoft 365 applications while protecting sensitive data in the cloud and meeting major data privacy regulations and requirements.

Designed for companies that operate in highly-regulated sectors such as financial services and healthcare, they can now leverage Thales Luna Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) with Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365 and comply with regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and the recommendations from the European Data Protection Board (EDPR) following the Schrems II ruling.

Securing Data in the Era of Remote Working and Increased Privacy Regulations

Today’s remote working environment relies heavily on the collaborative sharing of information, challenging organisations to maintain the security of confidential data and regulatory compliance while driving employee productivity. For organisations in highly regulated industries such as financial services, governments, and healthcare, their sensitive data requires the highest level of control and security. The integration of Luna HSMs with Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365 delivers the protection required to protect highly sensitive data and meet unique regulatory requirements.

“The premise of remote working is no longer a perk reserved for a select few, but now the default operating model for many companies,” said Imran Mohiuddin, DKE partner director at Microsoft. “Our collaboration and productivity tools for Microsoft 365 customers are designed to enable companies to thrive in any situation. A key part in enabling this to happen though is ensuring they have the best security and compliance solutions when it comes to protecting sensitive data. Our Double Key Encryption integration with Thales enables customers who have enhanced data protection requirements, compliance obligations and regulatory restrictions to protect their highly sensitive information. By having full control of their encryption keys, customers can be certain that no third-party has access to their unencrypted data -- including Microsoft. Security should never be something that holds companies back in this remote era and from moving their sensitive information to the cloud, and with Thales, we’re ensuring it won’t for our customers.”

Thales has integrated its industry-leading Luna HSMs with Microsoft Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365. This allows customers to protect their most confidential or sensitive data while maintaining control of their encryption keys in the cloud. The solution works by using two keys to protect data. One key is managed securely by the customer via the Luna HSM and a second key in Microsoft’s control. To view the data, one must have access to both keys, meaning it can’t be used without the customer’s permission.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is designed to give peace of mind to customers when it comes to security, no matter where or what Microsoft applications they’re accessing,” said Todd Moore, vice president of encryption solutions at Thales. “The way we work has changed forever and in order to thrive, businesses have had to increasingly adapt and adopt collaborative applications. The integration of Thales Luna HSMs with Microsoft Double Key Encryption provides businesses with control over their encrypted data, in line with regulatory requirements, regardless of their industry.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions. Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Market page