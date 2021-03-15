The Goddard School® Prepares for a Return to In-Person Summer Learning and Fun

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families across the nation seek to recover from the pandemic, The Goddard School, the leading premium childcare provider in the U.S., today announced its 2021 Summer Learning program. The new curriculum offers a path forward for parents wanting to help their children reconnect with their peers and teachers, reengage in structured learning opportunities and, above all, have fun. As an additional resource to help parents, The Goddard School also expanded its popular Parenting Under Five video series with practical advice from child development experts about helping children to reengage with friends and classmates.

“We recognize how parents of young children have struggled this past year and want to support them,” said Dennis R. Maple, President and CEO of Goddard Systems, Inc., the franchisor of The Goddard School. “We hear from parents who are worried about what some are calling ‘the lost year.’ We want to tell parents that 2020 has not been a lost year, and little minds will move ahead and be just fine. This summer, more than ever, Goddard’s learning programs will give children the opportunity, in a playful way, to get back to some fun and familiar routines, and to more confidently exploring their worlds.”

Summer Learning at The Goddard School will feature curriculum for all age groups from infants and toddlers to pre-school and school-age children. Recognizing the need to support the social and emotional needs of children seeking a return to normalcy, The Goddard School designed a curriculum that will focus on two key themes – In my World and The World Out There. The themes work together to engage children’s natural curiosity and excitement to explore.

“One thing this past year has shown us is how much we need interaction and involvement with each other – and this is especially true for our growing, young children,” said Helen Hadani, Ph.D., fellow at the Brookings Institution, and expert in creative thinking and child development. “Children learn so much from their peers, who are an important source of challenge and problem-solving as well as of creativity, discovery, and joy.” Hadani also serves as a member of The Goddard School’s Educational Advisory Board.

To support parents navigating decisions about a return to school, The Goddard School has also released seven (7) new videos within its novel Parenting Under Five video series. Goddard parents, teachers, and subject-matter experts in early childhood development explore important topics that include the social and emotional impact of virtual learning on children, the unique opportunities of summer learning this year, and ways to ensure a confident return to the classroom. All Parenting Under Five videos are available on The Goddard School’s website and YouTube channel.

Added Maple, “Young children are so resilient, and although they have continued to learn and develop while away from school, we all recognize the benefits of a structured learning environment and of children being able to engage socially, face-to-face with their peers. The Goddard Schools are places where children can return to have fun and to reengage with the world, when their families are ready, while remaining safe and healthy.”

For more information about The Goddard School, the importance of holistic and structured learning opportunities for children, and The Goddard School’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

