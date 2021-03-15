Alpha Blue Ocean Partners With Quantonation to Pioneer Investments Dedicated to Quantum Technologies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded in 2016 by Pierre Vannineuse, the Alpha Blue Ocean Family Office is continuing its pioneering and innovative approach to finance by forming a special partnership with Quantonation, an investment fund dedicated to quantum technologies.

Quantonation is a major player in the industrial and financial revolution focussed on quantum technologies, and with 12 quantum companies in its portfolio, the company is forging a position as a world leader in the sector.

With a focus on initiatives that contribute to the betterment of the world of the future, and in full alignment with its latest investments, Alpha Blue Ocean and Pierre Vannineuse have invested one million euros with the founders of Quantonation, Charles Beigbeder, Christophe Jurczak and Olivier Tonneau, who have just completed an initial closing of €20 million.

For Pierre Vannineuse, founder of Alpha Blue Ocean, “It made sense for us to join a project at the cutting edge of financial, technological and industrial innovation. It's part of our DNA. In this instance, quantum technology offers great investment potential and constitutes a major priority for the coming years, alongside medtech and biotech companies.”

At the same time, Alpha Blue Ocean has taken a look at the outcome of its most recent corporate investments from the last few months, with extremely positive results:

Safe Orthopaedics:

The growth of Safe Orthopaedics in 2021 is based on the work of the sales and marketing teams located in France, the UK and Germany and a distribution network spread over 21 countries.

In January 2021, Safe Orthopaedics launched SORA, a virtual operating theatre assistant for spinal column surgery. February 2021 saw the signature of a joint technology development agreement with the American company SpineUp Inc. All of 2021's revenue will come from the development of the SteriSpine LC, SteriSpine CC, SteriSpine VA and SteriSpine PS ranges and from Safe Medical’s industrial services.

AB Science:

For AB Science, 2020 ended with positive results for Masitinib - new independent publications in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences confirmed its role as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, pancreatic cancer, severe asthma, MS and possibly even COVID-19.

Pherecydes Pharma:

The leader in phage therapy as a supplement to conservative surgery, Pherecydes Pharma strengthened its patent portfolio in February 2021 with an already-acquired patent for its anti-Staphylococcus aureus bacteriophages and two new patents granted in the US for its anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa and anti-E. coli phages.

It already has a portfolio of patents granted in other important jurisdictions such as Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Israel. Pherecydes Pharma is committed to a careful intellectual property strategy to protect its bacteriophage assets.

