Recent Developments in the Ovarian Cancer Market - Key Opinion Leader Views - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Ovarian Cancer: Update Bulletin" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents key opinion leader (KOL) views on recent developments in the ovarian cancer market.

Topics covered include: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance for Genentech's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Avastin (bevacizumab) and chemotherapy, followed by Avastin alone, in the front-line setting; EU approval of Zejula (niraparib; Tesaro/Merck & Co.) for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer, irrespective of BRCA mutation or biomarker status; Clovis's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA granted Priority Review in the US ) for rucaparib (Rubraca) as a maintenance therapy for platinum-sensitive, recurrent ovarian cancer and for women showing a complete or partial response to platinum chemotherapy, with no requirement for diagnostic testing.

Business Questions:

What are KOL's current views on the amyloid theory of AD?

What are the KOLs' opinions on Avastin seeking approval in the front-line setting?

How is Avastin currently used and how is that going to change following approval as a front-line therapy?

Do the KOLs believe there any barriers to using Avastin as a front-line treatment?

What is the reaction from the experts following approval of Zejula, irrespective of BRCA mutation status?

Is Zejula likely to displace other PARP inhibitors already available on the market for the treatment of ovarian cancer?

How do the KOLs view the adverse events reported from Phase III trials with Zejula?

Should Rubraca's sNDA receive FDA approval, how likely is the drug to gain extensive market share ahead of its competitors?

What is the view of the experts on having three PARP inhibitors for the treatment of ovarian cancer?

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0u3oa.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.