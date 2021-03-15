Tevogen Bio Announces Partnership With BioCentriq, New Jersey Innovation Institute’s Pioneering Cell and Gene Therapy Center, to Enhance Tevogen’s Development Capacity of Its Proprietary Targeted T Cell Therapy For COVID-19

METUCHEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tevogen Bio announces partnership with BioCentriq, a New Jersey based cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing center, to support clinical manufacturing of Tevogen’s investigational COVID-19 treatment.

Under the partnership, experts from both entities will collaborate at BioCentriq’s state-of-the art GMP facilities to produce Tevogen’s proprietary COVID-19 targeted T cells. The teams will utilize the processes and technology required to ensure that all quality standards are met in the large scale manufacturing of Tevogen’s clinical grade, allogeneic T-cell therapy.

“Our team of experts will work collaboratively with Tevogen to apply best practices, advanced technologies and proven analytical methods to prepare them for clinical trials and beyond,” said Haro Hartounian, Ph.D., senior vice-president, and general manager of BioCentriq. “We are proud to partner with a New Jersey based biotechnology company that is advancing highly promising investigational curative therapy by leveraging lab-grown virus-specific t-lymphocytes to recognize and destroy COVID-19-infected cells.”

Tevogen’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its proprietary antigen specific T cell therapy is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the upcoming trials, Tevogen will study its highly enriched COVID-19 specific CD8+ T cells, TVGN-489, for the drug’s safety and ability to recognize and eliminate COVID-19 infected cells, essentially curing a patient of the virus.

Yale-trained infectious disease epidemiologist Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, is leading Tevogen’s efforts and emphasized the importance of leveraging BioCentriq’s highly trained cell therapy manufacturing talent.

“T cell therapies are the next frontier of medicine and we are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious research institute at the forefront of cell and gene therapy to support our mission to create affordable and scalable curative therapies,” Dr. Saadi stated. “New Jersey is the ideal location to focus our efforts, specifically due to the state’s robust research and technological expertise,” he added.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio was formed after decades of research by its contributors to concentrate and leverage their expertise, spanning multiple sectors of the healthcare industry, to help address some of the most common and deadly illnesses known today. The company’s mission is to provide curative and preventative treatments that are affordable and scalable, in order to positively impact global public health. www.tevogen.com

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq™ is a full service CDMO for cell and gene therapy process development and clinical manufacturing with a GMP clinical manufacturing facility in Newark, NJ, and a pilot plant in South Brunswick, NJ. We develop and manufacture autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, gene therapies, and specialize in viral vectors, cell and viral banking, and upstream and downstream processing. BioCentriq also manufactures immunotherapies, including monoclonal antibodies and proteins, and vaccines, and offers workforce development programs. www.biocentriq.com