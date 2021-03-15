Firstsource Selects IntelliH as Technology Partner to Deliver Turn-key Telehealth Solutions to Health Plans and Provider Organizations

MUMBAI, India & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809), a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company; and IntelliH, a multi-disease, patient engagement and remote monitoring company, today announced that Firstsource has selected IntelliH as its technology partner to deliver turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions to health plans and provider organizations in the U.S. The combined offering will focus initially on areas of critical need, including proactively managing Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), diabetic and post-acute care patients.

Firstsource has deep expertise in helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver an unmatched patient/member experience. The IntelliH platform has been recognized as one of the most innovative remote care solutions in healthcare, empowering healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care to patients, when and where they need it.

“COVID has accelerated telehealth adoption, but despite clear benefits for all stakeholders, many organizations struggle to select, deploy and sustain adoption of new technology,” said Venkatgiri Vandali, President, Health Plans and Healthcare Services at Firstsource Solutions. “IntelliH‘s advanced remote monitoring for at-risk patients has been chosen by Firstsource for its population level reporting and analytics that help in holistic management of patients across multiple care settings. With our expertise in workflow automation and end-user support, we not only tailor the platform to the needs of the organization, but we make sure all stakeholders have a positive long-term experience.”

The unified Firstsource-IntelliH offering creates a technology-driven bridge between caregivers and patients outside of traditional healthcare settings, and ensures compliant and exceptional remote care coordination, preventing unnecessary hospital visits and reducing hospital readmissions. The combined solution supports seamless workflows and leverages patient data intelligently and accurately to proactively monitor patients and provides the right reinforcement over their care term.

“Health plans are increasingly investing in delivering remote monitoring and telehealth capabilities to their provider networks, because they know that remote care lowers costs, improves outcomes and increases satisfaction," said Anil Joshi, CEO at IntelliH. “But health systems have so many projects in the pipeline it’s almost impossible to deploy and maintain these initiatives successfully. With Firstsource’s unmatched expertise in workforce automation and support, we can ensure that our customers get up and running efficiently and succeed for the long term.”

Firstsource Solutions’ U.S.-based healthcare operations offer technology and services for the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, health systems and provider groups. The company’s healthcare solutions for payers include workflow automation and technical support for claims administration, data management, quality assurance, premium billing, credentialing, and digital mailroom. For health systems and provider groups, the company’s solutions include a range of payment integrity, collections, and eligibility services.

The IntelliH platform is a cloud-based SaaS solution based on a HIPAA compliant architecture which enables secure access for care teams, patients and caregivers. With patient management tools designed to support multiple diseases including diabetes and CHF, the solution can be tailored for a wide range of conditions, monitoring protocols and relevant device sensors.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL@IN), is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology and other industries. The Company’s ‘Digital First, Digital Now’ approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. www.firstsource.com

About IntelliH

IntelliH is an Enterprise level multi-disease, patient engagement and digital health monitoring platform for chronic disease patients. The IntelliH platform allows providers to monitor high risk patients utilizing leading edge software solutions for office visits and post discharge. IntelliH platform reduces the cost of care associated with hospital stays, ER visits or clinician visits. IntelliH solution works across the care continuum, empowering care teams while enriching the patient experience. www.intellihinc.com