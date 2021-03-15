DeepSpatial Inc. partners with DFM foods for geodemographic customer profiling and strategic market expansion

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepSpatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (“DeepSpatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a revenue generating contract with DFM Foods, India, for a strategic geodemographic customer profiling and market expansion project.

DFM Foods is a leading player in the snack foods market in India, and its flagship product – CRAX rings – is a household name in the second most populous nation in the world. With product differentiation, aggressive marketing, and a focus on high quality, the company has grown its earnings at an aggressive 20% year over year rate and is currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a $250 million+ market capitalization. To continue its longstanding journey of growth, the company has partnered with DeepSpatial to leverage the power of geospatial intelligence in customer profiling and market expansion.

DFM operates in a competitive industry facing fierce competition on pricing, product choice, and distribution in India. DeepSpatial will be stepping in to assist the firm in generating the following three categories of insight:

Geodemographic customer profiles: DeepSpatial will conduct a thorough analysis of product sales within different geographies and integrate the datasets with its own to arrive at ideal customer archetypes that precisely define the success criteria for a product within a certain demography. To develop such customer archetypes, DeepSpatial will deploy its proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify the correct features that provide predictable models of successful sales. These insights will allow DFM to target its marketing and distribution through a precise, granular, data-driven approach for the highest ROI. Market Entry and Expansion: DeepSpatial will leverage the insights generated from geodemographic customer profiling to identify alternative markets for expansion in India, given certain bounded constraints such as delivery cost, pricing power, regional competitive profiles etc. Distributor and Supply chain optimization: DFM foods currently engages with 3,000+ distributors and subcontractors that cater to 1.2 million+ retailers for effective delivery of various products to consumers. DeepSpatial will be analyzing this dataset geospatially to identify efficient delivery mechanisms, route optimizations strategies, and create predictive models of demand and supply to better manage the production supply chain.

Currently, DeepSpatial has engaged in a program that will allow DFM to use our platform for a flat fee till a particular date. Upon successful delivery and implementation of the project, the product pricing will switch to an annual, SaaS based pricing model.

“Partnering with DFM Foods presents a great opportunity to expand DeepSpatial’s footprint in the Indian ecosystem. As leading provider of snacking products in India, DFM has the potential to incrementally benefit from the insights that will be generated by integrating their current operations with geolocation intelligence. Our geodemographic profiling feature will allow DFM to expand to newer geographies more aggressively and consolidate their brand in the country,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of DeepSpatial Inc.

