FinTech SendGold & EML Start A Gold Rush With Mobile Wallet Innovation Deepening SendGold’s Physical Gold Platform Capability

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SendGold, the award-winning FinTech platform, providing digital access to physical gold, has changed its name to Rush Gold. The rebrand is aligned with the launch of the company’s mobile Rush Mastercard® card, issued directly to the customer’s mobile wallet and accessed on Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay.

Rush has partnered with Australian-based payments technology company EML Payments to deliver the prepaid Mastercard® card, which allows Rush customers to pay with real gold in real-time.

''With the launch of the Rush Mastercard® card, we’ve created a current account that can keep pace with the rising costs of goods and services while reducing cyber and counterparty risk. Our Australian customers can now pay directly with gold, converting their gold to any currency at point of sale, which means their buying power is there right when they need it most,'' said Jodi Stanton, CEO & Co-Founder of Rush.

''With inflation now higher than interest rates, people everywhere are making sure gold is part of their portfolio. This mobile wallet innovation deepens Rush’s physical gold capability, which includes our open API Gold-as-a-Service for businesses and distribution partners. Gold-as-a-Service enables enterprises like banks, marketplaces, payment gateways, and even loyalty and games companies to include gold transactions as part of their service without the need for additional financial licensing, since fully-owned physical gold bullion is not a financial product,'' she added.

''EML is excited about Rush’s disruptive precious metal solution. This payments innovation is a powerful way to pay and reward with gold; a substance people have had a monetary connection with for eons. As Rush Gold's growth compounds month on month, the next gold rush is here, now,'' commented Richard Anderson, Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at EML (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200).

The company, which launched in 2016 as SendGold, has also taken the strategic move to rebrand as it expands its global footprint.

''The brand SendGold began as a functional explanation, but gold has always triggered a highly emotional connection and our customers have a deeper connection to gold and the power it gives them. Rush really captures that feeling,'' noted Jodi Stanton.

Rush is now available in 13 countries and has grown 36% per month since last year, with a strong pipeline of Gold-as-a-Service partner deals in progress across ASEAN, The Middle East and Africa.

''Our mission is to provide direct asset ownership versus paper proxies like ETFs, while delivering liquidity and utility not found in those derivative substitutes. We are working to build an interest-paying Gold Account with interest paying gold, instant global transfers and 360-degree liquidity, fully extendable to additional real hard assets. The crisis has made people focus more on what is real and most important in their lives, and we believe we are well-positioned to deliver a real asset tailored for the digital age ahead,'' concluded Jodi Stanton.

About Rush Gold

Rush Gold (Rush) is an award-winning Asia-Pacific gold money FinTech. Rush’s regulated platform makes gold as accessible and usable as cash on a global scale through unencumbered direct gold ownership and real-time purchases, global transfers, gifting, and spending through Mastercard and the major mobile wallets. Rush is based in Australia with retail customers and distribution partners across 12 countries.

Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. ©2021 Mastercard.

Rush Gold Global | ACN 615 060 252 | CAR AFS License No. 296877 & 404131 | SendGold Vault Pty Ltd (Rush Vault) AUSTRAC Designated Service Number 100529055.

About EML Payments Limited

At EML, we develop tailored payment solutions for brands to make their customers’ lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world’s top brands and expect to process over $18 billion in GDV in FY21 across 28 countries in Australia, Europe and North America. Our payment solutions in 27 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that’s why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.

We encourage you to learn more about EML Payments Limited, by visiting: https://www.emlpayments.com/