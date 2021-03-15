University of Phoenix Is Collaborating With El Camino College to Help Students Affordably Earn Degree

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Camino College graduates can more easily transfer their credits towards a bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix, thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions. The 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college.

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.

“El Camino College is pleased to align with University of Phoenix to help provide our students an opportunity to earn a degree they may never have thought was possible,” said El Camino College President Dena P. Maloney. “Both institutions share a commitment to offering students the best path for their educational journey as well as a continued focus on preparing students for employment.”

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.

“This new agreement with El Camino College is very exciting because it opens up opportunities for students to earn degrees in many popular industries such as nursing, IT, and healthcare,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “Our goal is to help students focus energies by helping them get started on the right track.”

Eligible students will need to complete 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix. Additionally, the University will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144 per course.

For more information visit: www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About El Camino College

El Camino College (ECC) is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) as a two-year college that has educated the brightest minds of the South Bay since 1947. With more than 34,000 students taught by nearly 1,000 award-winning instructors, ECC offers approximately 2,500 classes in 200 programs, and awarded nearly 4,000 degrees in 2019. For more information visit www.elcamino.edu.