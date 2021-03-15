Zyxel Networks and WyreStorm Partner to Deliver Powerful End-to-End AV-over-IP Solution

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced a partnership with WyreStorm, a leading innovator in AV over IP, HDBaseT and HDMI technologies, who has recently extended their AV over IP line with the H.265 NetworkHD 110’s. WyreStorm has added Zyxel’s portfolio of Networked AV-enabled switches to their NetworkHD Series of AV over IP solutions.

The addition of the Networked AV technology to many of Zyxel’s switch families enables partners like WyreStorm to provide networked AV solutions that deliver uncompromising network streaming performance making high-quality, low latency video distribution easier and more efficient than ever before. Benefitting from over 30 years of networking expertise, Zyxel’s new offering provides VARs, system integrators and channel partners in the AV industry with solutions that deliver greater scalability and efficiency.

Although the migration path from HDMI-based technology to networked-based AV is not overly complex, installers without networking experience can find it challenging to work with the dozens of network protocols on network switches, often resulting in interrupted streaming services. The Networked AV mode and simplified installation wizard in Zyxel’s GS2220 series, XGS2210 series and XS3800-28 managed switches make it easy to configure the entire AV over IP network in mere minutes.

WyreStorm: Powerful, Reliable, Simple™

WyreStorm are experts in providing professional distribution technologies services for AV applications that extend beyond HDMI-based technology. Their NetworkHD AV over IP product line offers an array of technologies, ranging from low-bandwidth H.265 streaming to JPEG2000 4K over IP to zero-latency 10GbE streaming services.

The partnership opens access to Zyxel’s complete portfolio of network switches with Networked AV mode, letting WyreStorm simplify the installation process and ensure seamless interoperability with smooth streaming performance.

Streamline management with a tailor-made Networked AV mode

To simplify network switch installation for AV over IP, whether for one or multiple switches, Zyxel’s specialized Networked AV mode integrates the most frequently-used features. In addition to an intuitive setup wizard, switch port and system information, bandwidth utilization and power usage status are all graphically displayed on a single tailor-made dashboard for ease of management.

Zyxel switches that support Networked AV mode include (street prices):

GS2220-10 8-port GbE L2 Switch with GbE Uplink ($175);

GS2220-10HP 8-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with GbE Uplink ($275);

GS2220-28 24-port GbE L2 Switch with GbE Uplink ($380);

GS2220-28HP 24-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with GbE Uplink ($630);

GS2220-50 48-port GbE L2 Switch with GbE Uplink ($600);

GS2220-50HP 48-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with GbE Uplink ($850);

XGS2210-28 24-port GbE L2 Switch with 10GbE Uplink ($600);

XGS2210-28HP 24-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with 10GbE Uplink ($1,100);

XGS2210-52 48-port GbE L2 Switch with 10GbE Uplink ($1,110);

XGS2210-52HP 48-port GbE L2 PoE Switch with 10GbE Uplink ($1,550);

XS3800-28 28-port 10GbE L2+ Managed Switch ($4,000)

“Delivering AV over IP provides a variety of benefits over traditional AV networking solutions including scalability, ease-of-installation, and cost savings, and we’ve made transitioning to an IP-based network simple and efficient with the incorporation of our Networked AV mode into a number of our high-performance switches,” said Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “Our Networked AV-enabled switches make it easy to set up an IP multicast network and provide a robust managed switching platform that enables partners like WyreStorm to maximize the end-to-end performance of their AV over IP solutions.”

“We’ve partnered with Zyxel because their products match WyreStorm’s vision to offer Power, Reliable and Simple solutions to the A/V industry,” Andy Herron, Director of Product Development of WyreStorm, said. “With Zyxel switches as the backbone for NetworkHD distribution, you’ll experience tried and true performance and dependability. The addition of the new Networked AV mode is a game changer for setup and configuration. It allows an integrator to have an operational NetworkHD system in minutes.”

Zyxel’s Networked AV mode is available now on the GS2220 series and XGS2210 series GbE Access switches by upgrading to firmware v4.70, and will become available for its XS3800-28 10 Gigabit Layer 3 Aggregation Switch in March. Learn more about Networked AV mode at https://www.zyxel.com/solutions/Networked-AV-Solution-20200821-989148.shtml

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

150 markets served

1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

100 million devices creating global connections

We’re building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.