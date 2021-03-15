Takeda and IDT Support Manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced a mutual agreement with IDT Biologika GmbH (“IDT”), a contract development and manufacturing organization, to utilize capacity at IDT previously reserved for Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) to manufacture the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. At the end of a three-month period, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume critical manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased to work with IDT to support Janssen’s efforts to make its COVID-19 vaccine available and accessible to as much of the world as possible,” said Rajeev Venkayya, President, Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda. “We also recognize the massive unmet need for a dengue vaccine and will work closely with IDT to mitigate the impact on the supply of TAK-003.”

“I am grateful to our longstanding customer Takeda for their flexibility, allowing us to help provide much-needed COVID-19 vaccines to the world,” said Jürgen Betzing, IDT Biologika’s CEO. “It has become abundantly clear over the past months that the challenges posed by the pandemic can only be solved by cooperation and commitment. I believe this short-term arrangement between three industry organizations demonstrates our sector’s willingness and ability to contribute to creatively solving this crisis. With our production for Janssen and AstraZeneca plus the development of our own COVID-19 vaccine in cooperation with the German Center for Vaccine Research, DZIF, our company can make a major contribution to the fight against COVID-19.”

With this agreement, Takeda is now supporting global access to three different COVID-19 vaccines. Takeda previously announced its commitment to providing rapid and sustained access to COVID-19 vaccines in Japan through partnerships with Novavax and Moderna. Takeda will receive a manufacturing technology transfer from Novavax and will be responsible for the development and commercialization based on manufacturing capacity of over 250 million doses. The company will also import and distribute 50 million doses of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as part of a joint partnership with Moderna and the Government of Japan’s Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

Takeda is well positioned to meet its commitments to support the public health needs associated with both COVID-19 and dengue. Takeda is working with regulatory authorities and recommending bodies, as appropriate, to bring its dengue vaccine candidate to people who can potentially benefit from it and are living in or traveling to communities burdened by the threat of dengue. More than half the world’s population is at risk of dengue, with that number expected to increase over the next several decades due to population growth, globalization and urbanization.

About Takeda’s COVID-19 Efforts

Takeda is taking a comprehensive approach to treat and prevent COVID-19 today, and future pandemics through multiple activities and partnerships including, but not limited to:

Hyperimmune globulin: Takeda co-founded the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance and joined forces with other leading plasma companies to develop and manufacture a hyperimmune globulin medicine which is currently being evaluated in a global clinical trial. The Alliance is also participating in The Fight Is In Us coalition and related convalescent plasma donation campaign.

Takeda co-founded the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance and joined forces with other leading plasma companies to develop and manufacture a hyperimmune globulin medicine which is currently being evaluated in a global clinical trial. The Alliance is also participating in The Fight Is In Us coalition and related convalescent plasma donation campaign. Additional therapeutics: The company is assessing existing Takeda products for activity against the COVID-19 virus, and co-founded the COVID R&D Alliance. In addition, Takeda has joined the IMI Care Alliance and the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) partnership.

The company is assessing existing Takeda products for activity against the COVID-19 virus, and co-founded the COVID R&D Alliance. In addition, Takeda has joined the IMI Care Alliance and the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) partnership. Vaccines: Takeda has partnered with the Government of Japan, Novavax and Moderna, to help accelerate the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. We are leveraging our extensive and well-established global manufacturing and supply capabilities and building upon our existing influenza pandemic preparedness efforts in Japan. Takeda supports our partners and alliances in a shared goal to rapidly discover, develop and deliver effective treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and ensure preparedness for future pandemics.

Takeda’s Commitment to Vaccines

Vaccines prevent 2 to 3 million deaths each year and have transformed global public health. For the past 70 years, Takeda has supplied vaccines to protect the health of people in Japan. Today, Takeda’s global vaccine business is applying innovation to tackle some of the world’s most challenging infectious diseases, such as dengue, COVID-19, Zika and norovirus. Takeda’s team brings an outstanding track record and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine development, manufacturing and global access to advance a pipeline of vaccines to address some of the world’s most pressing public health needs. For more information, visit www.TakedaVaccines.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

