Mission Group Partners With Nicola Wealth Real Estate to Transform Downtown Kelowna With Master-Planned Urban Village

KELOWNA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okanagan builder, Mission Group, is excited to partner with Nicola Wealth Real Estate to develop the final phases of Bernard Block, a master planned urban village that will help transform downtown Kelowna.

The multifaceted community will reshape Kelowna’s skyline, spark growth and foster a sense of connection and community among its residents and commercial tenants, making it a new downtown hub for living, shopping and socializing.

The final phases will be comprised of a Class A office tower called The Block, and a 34-storey residential condominium tower called Bertram, featuring a mix of unit types and iconic amenities like a rooftop pool overlooking Okanagan Lake.

Two-bedrooms starting from the $500,000s and now over 75% sold, Bertram incorporates beautiful, iconic architecture and will provide seamless connection to Kelowna’s boutiques, urban wineries, independent coffee shops, local eateries, craft breweries and farmer’s market.

The Block office tower completes the urban village and will play a major role in establishing downtown Kelowna as the Okanagan’s commercial centre. The 16-storey building offers approximately 100,000 sq. ft. of premium office space for lease atop four levels of parking plus an additional 16,000 sq. ft. of street-level dining and retail.

" Mission Group is thrilled to welcome Nicola Wealth Real Estate's partnership at Bernard Block," said Mission Group CEO Jon Friesen. " This vote of confidence by Nicola Wealth Real Estate demonstrates our shared optimism and confidence in Kelowna, one of Canada's fastest growing cities. Bernard Block will add beautiful, iconic buildings and homes to the neighbourhood, while driving foot traffic to the main floor shops and services along Bernard Avenue. The Block brings one-of-a-kind office space with surrounding urban amenities, while also providing unrivalled views of Okanagan Lake from every office floor.”

" We are excited to be playing a major role in the development of Bernard Block as an investment partner," said Mark Hannah, Managing Director of Nicola Wealth Real Estate. " Our team has an existing presence in Kelowna, and we recognize that the beautiful new homes and job spaces at this urban village are essential to Kelowna’s continued growth. Bernard Block represents the ideal urban Okanagan lifestyle and will help to shift the commercial centre of gravity to downtown Kelowna.”

Pre-leasing for The Block is currently underway with businesses from the Okanagan, the Lower Mainland, Alberta and nationwide showing interest. In addition to the 100,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space for lease, The Block features street-level dining and retail space, and an exclusive tenant rooftop patio. Smart technology facilities, secure bike storage, changing facilities, showers, and lockers provide ideal convenience for the building. The Block will be a dog-friendly building that has been thoughtfully designed with health and wellness in mind.

Construction of Bernard Block is taking place now.

About Mission Group

Since 2004, Mission Group, the Okanagan’s leading community builder, has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value so that the community it serves prospers. For more information, visit: www.missiongroup.ca.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with $9.2 billion (CAD) of assets under management. NWRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset-manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include office, retail, industrial, multi-family residential, self-storage, and seniors housing. With the acquisition of Blackwood Partners, the current real estate portfolio now exceeds $6 billion gross asset value.