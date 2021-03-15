Welsh Utility Signs Contract with Itron to Improve Water Data Management

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it signed a contract to deploy Temetra, Itron’s intelligent cloud-based mobile meter management solution, for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to improve water data management and automate meter reading. With Itron’s solution, the utility will be equipped to efficiently read its 750,000 meters across the country of Wales in the United Kingdom.

Providing water to 3 million customers, Dŵr Cymru will take advantage of Itron’s Temetra solution to automate meter reading using both automated and manual meter data collection methods. With Temetra, the utility will improve meter reading efficiency with map-assisted meter reading on mobile devices; collect and upload data in real time; and securely store and manage data in the cloud.

“At Itron, we are committed to providing modern water solutions to help utilities gain actionable understanding of water metering and use, water distribution, water leakage and more,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “With our next-generation Temetra solution, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will be able to optimize its operations and improve customer engagement to make every drop of water count.”

