itopia, Searce Team up to Assist Influx of APAC Enterprises Seeking Streamlined Virtual Workstations

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--itopia is pleased to announce a new global strategic partnership with the cloud computing innovators at Searce, combining the automation and orchestration capabilities of itopia with Searce’s cloud-first services. This will help both itopia and Searce expand their footprints in the Asia-Pacific region and meet the growing demand for cloud-native solutions to streamline virtual workstation delivery on Google Cloud and enable greater collaboration among distributed teams.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, innumerable businesses in APAC have accelerated their digital transformation plans. As a result, CIOs have encountered uncharted territory that itopia’s cloud automation platform greatly simplifies. As enterprises increasingly build out globally distributed workforces, a growing number of organizations have chosen itopia’s Cloud Automation Stack (CAS) for rapidly deploying and easily managing secure virtual environments that provide employees with access to Windows & Linux applications on any device. As part of the new partnership, itopia and Searce have jointly created a Center of Excellence (CoE) in the Future of Work practice to showcase the power of virtual workspace solutions to prospects.

“Our partnership with Searce will allow us to help enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region more easily adopt cloud and facilitate better remote management, enabling major impact on productivity,” said Harshal Pendse, VP & Country Manager at itopia.

“The business potential and obvious synergies here are too exciting to ignore. We’re talking about some of the best minds in cloud computing teaming up to help organizations leverage the cloud for countless business benefits,” said James Riley, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Alliances at itopia.

“We’re eager to partner with itopia and provide our customers with cloud orchestration tools that take full advantage of Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure. We are expanding our work transformation solution portfolio to include Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) for our customer base in The Indian Subcontinent and South-East Asia,” said Gaurav Agrawal, Practice Head at Searce. “It’s inspiring to collaborate with a partner as passionate as we are about the impact of digital transformation initiatives.”

With 2021 shaping up to be a strong year for Google Cloud, itopia and Searce are well-positioned to solve the IT complexities of today’s enterprise.

About itopia

As enterprises seek to simplify their digital transformation, itopia automates and orchestrates infrastructure on Google Cloud, empowering enterprises to shed IT burdens and focus on driving innovation. itopia's SaaS solutions accelerate the adoption of cloud-native virtual workstations, presenting a modern alternative to legacy vendors. itopia's cloud workload platform enables rapid deployment and streamlined management of Windows & Linux environments -- providing a single, unified console for managing global, distributed workforces.

About Searce

Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses leveraging Cloud, AI, & Analytics.