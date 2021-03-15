University of Kentucky Expands Digital Compliance With Addition of YuJa Himalayas to Its Suite of Enterprise Video Platform Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Kentucky, a public land-grant research university in Lexington that educates more than 30,000 students, has deployed YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance.

The YuJa Himalayas product is designed for organizations who are deploying high-volume video workloads with tools to better manage, archive, and discover data in a secure and compliant manner. YuJa Himalayas also provides a unified solution to review and search video conference recordings, analyze and search visual content, and provide compliant archiving of video content.

The University of Kentucky and YuJa, Inc. began a successful partnership approximately two years ago, primarily for the capabilities in the Video Platform. Instructors can create dynamic content inside the Video Platform, and then use simple editing tools to enhance the videos. Easy to edit auto-captioning, detailed video analytics and video quiz implementation all have proven to boost engagement and learning methods available at the university.

The addition of YuJa Himalayas allowed the institution to scale seamlessly when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, using YuJa as its centralized video platform across the institution. “As growth became evident, university officials opted to deploy Himalayas to scale media utilizing its unique machine learning-based archival method,” explained Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Zoom integration further streamlined video content storage and retrieval, as well as reduced overall storage costs.”

