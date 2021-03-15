Newron and Zambon Sign Agreement for Potentially Pivotal Study with safinamide in Parkinson’s Disease Patients

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system and its partner, Zambon S.p.A. (“Zambon”), an international pharmaceutical company strongly committed to the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, today announced an agreement regarding a potentially pivotal study to evaluate the efficacy of safinamide in Parkinson’s disease patients with levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD LID).

Under the agreement, Newron will sponsor the study and be responsible for its development and execution, as well as leading on all related regulatory interactions. Newron and Zambon will evenly share the cost of the study.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study is intended to be performed in the US, Europe and Asia/Australia, with the aim of a label extension for safinamide in key markets. Safinamide has previously been approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease as add-on therapy to levodopa/carbidopa experiencing “off” episodes in 20 markets including: the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. Safinamide is commercialized by Zambon as well as Meiji Seika/Eisai. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of CNS diseases, acquired the US commercialization rights for safinamide in 2020.

Ravi Anand, CMO of Newron, said: “Previous pre-clinical and clinical studies have provided preliminary evidence of the efficacy of safinamide in reducing dyskinesia. We will be working with international clinical experts and regulatory authorities to finalize the design of a global trial to demonstrate the benefits of safinamide on dyskinesia in patients with PD.”

Paola Castellani, CMO and R&D Head of Zambon, added: “Since 2015, thousands of Parkinson’s disease patients around the world have benefited from safinamide’s safe and efficacious profile and the subsequent improvement in their motor fluctuations. We look forward to working closely with Newron to potentially provide a new treatment option for those living with PD LID, an area of huge medical need.”

Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated seven to ten million patients worldwide. More than 40% of Parkinson patients experience PD LID, involuntary, non-rhythmic and often painful movements during waking hours that are purposeless and unpredictable. Dyskinesia can interfere with people's daily living, resulting in functional impairment and disability. People with Parkinson's disease often experience multiple fluctuating periods of OFF time and dyskinesia during any given day, which can impede their movement and daily function. Currently, only one drug has ever received marketing authorization for PD LID in the US.

