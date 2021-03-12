Women Tech Council Culminates Celebration of International Women’s Day by Unveiling 2021 Shatter List

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, today culminated their celebration of International Women’s Day by releasing the 2021 Shatter List. The list names the technology and innovation companies who are enacting impactful programs and inclusive cultures to accelerate removing the glass ceiling for women in tech.

This year’s Shatter List comes in the midst of the first female recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. By moving beyond HR and hiring measures, the list reviews and rates the development and successful implementation of company-wide practices to create inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. Recognizing these measures accelerates their spread throughout technology communities, and supports the measures making the greatest impact for women.

“While the vaccine will help immunize us against COVID-19, there is no immunization against this recession,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “Just like these companies, leaders and professionals at every level need to be in action for women by creating the leadership styles, working environments and company policies that give women the support to excel, and consequently propel the growth of our entire technology ecosystem.”

The 2021 Shatter List was compiled using data from more than 10 different sources that demonstrated work and impact in the four areas most critical to breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech. Each factor relates to demonstrable and visible programming, activities and commitment that advance women in tech from entry level positions to executive roles.

The four evaluation areas are as follows:

Executive engagement (active support from all leadership, especially the executive team and CEO)

Company programming (proactively implement programs to support women and currently has women in leadership and executive roles)

Community investment (active participation with the broader community to share and learn best practices for inclusion and culture)

Women’s or Diversity & Inclusion group (internal, formal programs that support women)

The 2021 Shatter List in alphabetical order is as follows:

1-800 Contacts

Adobe

Ancestry

AvidXchange

Bamboo HR

Chatbooks

CHG Healthcare

Clearlink

Cotopaxi

Dealertrack

Dell Technologies

Domo

eBay

Facebook

Finicity

Goldman Sachs

Health Catalyst

HealthEquity

HireVue

InMoment

Instructure

Intermountain Healthcare

Listen Technologies

Lucid

MarketStar

Micron Technology

MX

Nice inContact

Northrop Grumman

O.C. Tanner

Oracle

Overstock

Pluralsight

Progressive Leasing

Pure Storage

Qualtrics

Recursion

Vivint Smart Home

WCF Insurance

Workday

Workfront, an Adobe Company

Zions Bancorporation

For more information on the methodology and research of the Shatter List, or examples of specific examples of the types of programs and practices these companies are using, see WTC’s report, “The Gender Gap in Tech and How to Fix It.” www.womentechcouncil.com

For more information about what more is being done to change the tech world for women, visit, www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.com.