Village of Warfield and CUPE 2087 Ratify New Collective Agreement

WARFIELD, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Village of Warfield and CUPE 2087, the union representing the village’s municipal workers, have both voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.

The three-year deal includes wages increases of 2 per cent each year of the agreement, improvements to benefits, and a modified work week arrangement for administrative staff that will provide more flexibility in scheduling.

“ CUPE 2087 members are proud of the work they do for their community. I am very pleased we could come together with the Village of Warfield to reach a fair agreement as partners in making our community a better place to live for our families, friends and neighbours,” says Jean Poole, president of CUPE 2087.

On behalf of the Village of Warfield Council, I am pleased to have reached a three-year agreement with our CUPE union. Warfield truly is a great place to live, work and play,” says Warfield Mayor Diane Langman.

The new agreement runs retroactively from March 1, 2021 to February 29, 2024. CUPE 2087 represent 6 full time members and numerous part-time and seasonal members working for the Village of Warfield delivering a wide variety of public services, including administrative services, public works, outdoor community pool, and early childhood education.

cope491