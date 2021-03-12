Bill Belichick, Governor Baker and Over 1,200 Granite Teammates and Supporters Shave to Benefit Boston Children’s Hospital

Kevin Churchwell, President and COO of Boston Children’s Hospital; Rob Gronkowski, Former NE Patriots Football Player; Johnny Bucyk, Former Boston Bruins Professional Ice Hockey (legend); Troy Brown, Former New England Patriots Football Player (New England Patriots Hall of Fame) (Photo: Business Wire)

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.6 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced that its annual “Saving by Shaving” event went virtual this year and that more than 1,200 people still shaved their heads, resulting in Granite raising an additional $7.5 million for Boston Children’s Hospital and bringing the total raised from this event alone to more than $42 million in eight years.

Saving by Shaving proceeds support Boston Children’s mission of providing unmatched care and world-changing science and commitment to healing children, helping families, and fueling lifesaving research for every child.

For the previous seven years, Granite has hosted the event at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., where large crowds have gathered to shave heads and raise funds for Boston Children’s. The ongoing pandemic required Granite to adjust by conducting the event mostly remotely. The turnout was overwhelming. Among those who participated by shaving this year are legendary New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and Massachusetts Governor Charlie D. Baker, who participated for the fifth straight year.

Many other well-known celebrities joined in by encouraging others to participate, including Boston-native Mark Wahlberg, former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson and Boston-favorite and former NE Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I am deeply touched by the huge show of support,” said Granite CEO Rob Hale. “While I wish we could be together and celebrate in the usual fashion, the fact that so many Granite teammates, friends and supporters opted to participate from afar is extraordinary. It shows that despite our current challenges, we remain committed to helping children in this very direct way.”

“Granite's support and commitment through their Saving by Shaving event has made an incredible difference for so many at Boston Children’s Hospital. These funds impact everything from pediatric cancer research to the lifesaving care we provide to the kids who need us most,” said Kevin Churchwell, President and COO of Boston Children’s Hospital. “That level of support has a profound impact on all of us – from our caregivers to our patients and families. Rob Hale and the entire team at Granite is making futures possible for countless kids who pass through our doors.​”

For each person who shaved their head or donated at least 8 inches of their hair, Granite donated $2,500, which was matched dollar for dollar by the Hale family, for a total of $5,000 per head to pediatric research and treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, all locks of hair will be donated to Hair We Share, which creates custom wigs free of charge for those affected by medical hair loss.

The “Saving by Shaving” event was closed to the general public, but Granite encourages likeminded individuals to support funding for pediatric cancer research and lifesaving care by donating to Boston Children’s Hospital. Click Here

Granite’s annual “Saving by Shaving” fundraiser began eight years ago when CEO Rob Hale jokingly dared a member of his team to shave his ZZ Top-style beard in exchange for a $1,000 donation to a cancer hospital. Over the next two weeks, hundreds more Granite teammates reached out to Hale asking for the same opportunity to raise funds and shave their heads or beards in solidarity with those undergoing cancer treatments. Granite has conducted the event annually since then, with many thousands participating and raising in excess of $42 million.

Notable Participants

Governor Charlie Baker

Kevin Churchwell, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer, Boston Children's Hospital

Bill Belichick, Head Coach, NE Patriots

Joe Andruzzi, NE Patriots

Troy Brown, NE Patriots

Ty Law, NE Patriots

Matt Light, NE Patriots

Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins

Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruins

Rick Middleton, Boston Bruins

Greg Hill, Hillman Radio Show

Brown University Men’s Lacrosse Team

St. Joseph’s College Men’s Lacrosse Team

Hingham High School Boys Lacrosse Team

Other Supporters

Rob Gronkowski (shaved friend’s head), Superbowl Champ

Mike Tyson, World Heavyweight Champion

Mark Wahlberg, actor

David Ortiz aka Big Papi, Boston Red Sox

Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Cam Neeley, Boston Bruins

Brandon King, NE Patriots, shaved Bill Belichick’s head

Rob Ninkovich, NE Patriots

Lenny Clarke, Comedian

Peter and Bobby Farrelly, the Farrelly brothers, American screenwriters and directors

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.6 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,300 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

About Boston Children’s

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked the #1 children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

About Hair We Share

Hair We Share was formed in 2014 and is supported by over 40 years of experience in custom design for wigs and hair pieces. We are extremely proud to say that Hair We Share is rapidly making a mark in the medical related hair loss communities, improving lives and restoring the confidence of men, women and children throughout the USA. For more information, visit https://hairweshare.org/