Reliant Donates $1 Million to Matthew McConaughey’s just keep livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Reliant announced it is making a $1 million donation to the just keep livin Foundation’s Texas Relief Fund. Founded by Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila, the organization is working with nonprofits across the state to offer aid to those who are still recovering from the devastating effects of February’s historic winter storm.

To raise awareness and celebrate the enduring spirit of the Lone Star State, the Foundation with support from Reliant will host “We’re Texas,” a virtual benefit concert that will stream across McConaughey's YouTube Channel and exclusively broadcast in Texas on Spectrum News 1 (check local listings) on Sunday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT. The event will feature Texans in support of their neighbors and include some of the most well-known musical talents of our time, iconic local brands, beloved sports teams and real-life impact stories that speak to our state’s resilience and pride.

“Reliant was born in and has deep Texas roots, so we are honored to step up and support the important work of recovery and renewal,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Matthew McConaughey has been a friend to us for many years, sharing his iconic Texas sound for the Reliant brand. In joining him and his foundation, we will continue providing critical near- and long-term needs in response to the disastrous impact of Winter Storm Uri. After all, together – we’re Texas.”

Since 2012, McConaughey has served as the brand’s English-language voiceover talent, bringing a warm, familiar Texas style to its television and radio ads, signing off with a signature message: “Reliant. That’s power, your way.”

“Everything’s bigger in Texas – including our support for one another,” said Matthew McConaughey, co-founder of the just keep livin Foundation. “We’re grateful to longtime partners with Texas roots like Reliant for their generous support and look forward to an uplifting musical and storytelling event that will help our neighbors, family and friends in need across the state we call home.”

Organizations benefiting from Reliant’s $1M donation to the just keep livin Foundation include:

Team Rubicon

St. Bernard Project (SBP)

Save the Children

Salvation Army of Texas

Meals on Wheels Central Texas

Austin Disaster Relief Network

In addition to today’s donation, Reliant and parent company NRG Energy, Inc. have made an initial $3 million commitment in cash donations to Texas communities to address food and water shortages, temporary or damaged housing and the overall recovery effort. For more information, visit reliant.com/winterstorm.

About Reliant, an NRG company

