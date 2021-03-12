Altasciences Conducts Preclinical Studies in Support of Verve Therapeutics’ Gene Editing Approach for Cardiovascular Disease

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altasciences is proud to have conducted preclinical studies for Verve Therapeutics that support the development and advancement of Verve’s gene editing approach to treating cardiovascular diseases. Altasciences’ Seattle team performed intravenous preclinical studies, including supporting analyses of pharmacodynamic markers and whole liver DNA editing, in non-human primates, that show that a single intravenous infusion of Verve’s gene editor achieved a 59% reduction in blood low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) at two weeks, which has been maintained beyond six months post treatment. No adverse events were reported during the study and in studies of primary human hepatocytes, clear evidence of on-target editing was observed.

“We are excited to have supported the advancement of Verve’s gene editors for cardiovascular disease, and to have contributed to the development of an entirely new approach to treating heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death among men and women worldwide,” says Mike Broadhurst, General Manager of Altasciences’ preclinical facility.

