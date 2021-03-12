Immuta Simplifies Identity Management and Secure Data Access within Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Analytics Environments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the automated data governance company, today announced a new product integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, designed to help organizations simplify identity management and provide secure data access within multi-cloud and hybrid analytics environments. Okta Ventures has also made an investment in Immuta to fund continued product innovation and joint go-to-market initiatives focused on the rapidly expanding market for cloud-based analytics.

The Immuta integration is available now in the Okta Integration Network. Interested organizations can request a demo from Immuta and learn more about the solution.

According to Immuta’s Data Engineering Survey: 2021 Impact Report, 75% of data teams plan to adopt at least one cloud data platform in the next 12-24 months, with 52% planning to adopt two or more platforms, capitalizing on the unique strengths of modern cloud data warehouses and analytics platforms. Yet managing cloud-based or hybrid analytics architectures can result in a myriad of technical and operational challenges for DataOps and data engineering teams. Each data platform’s bespoke authentication, authorization, and access control tools must be managed separately, often resulting in duplicate copies of data, redundant policies, complex role libraries, and a heightened risk of security breaches and data privacy violations.

Immuta’s integration with Okta solves these challenges by simplifying the management of user identity, authorization and fine-grained data access controls in cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments. The Okta Identity Cloud handles cross-cloud identity management and authorization, while Immuta provides an active catalog of cloud and on-premise data sources, fine-grained data access control policies, and dynamic data masking. Joint customers can use Immuta and Okta to build modern architectures for data cataloging, access control, and governance -- ensuring each data consumer has access only to specific data for approved purposes, while fostering secure and compliant collaboration to maximize data utility and value.

“Data-driven leaders are shifting to cloud and multi-cloud environments to tap the unique capabilities of different platforms, which creates complex data environments that can be extremely challenging to secure and protect,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “When it comes to modern cloud analytics, every organization must not only authenticate their user base, but also enforce data governance policies to ensure each user has access only to authorized data. Through our integration with Okta, we are providing a single pane of glass to marry authentication, authorization, and data access controls to better protect and operationalize data.”

Specific features and benefits of the integration include:

Okta Lifecycle Management Workflows: Administrators can automate the most complex identity-centric processes without code. Immuta expands this unique functionality to equally complex data governance and privacy controls, also without code.

“At Okta, we aim to empower any organization to seamlessly and securely use the best technologies for their business,” said Monty Gray, SVP Corporate Development, Okta. “Immuta’s fine-grained approach to data security and access control enables organizations to take securing their data and cloud analytics a step further. We’re excited to be investors in Immuta and to provide tremendous value to our joint customers handling sensitive data.”

“Our platform brings together massive amounts of sensitive data to help analysts monitor the critical policy issues of the day, from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 to the role of long lines in equitable access to voting,” said Ryan Naughton, Founder, The Center for New Data. “Due to the incredibly sensitive nature of our data, we needed a robust identity management solution that extends authorization not just to the database level, but to the row-, column-, and cell-level. The combination of Okta and Immuta allows us to confidently authenticate a diverse set of users and authorize different levels of analyses, while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with regulations and contractual data rights.”

About Immuta

Immuta was founded in 2015 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to accelerate self-service access to and control of sensitive data. The Immuta Automated Data Governance platform today powers compliant BI, analytics and data science for the world’s most data-driven organizations. DataOps and data engineering teams rely on Immuta to deliver governed data to more users, faster, by dynamically adapting data views for each user based on intelligent data policies and Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs). Immuta’s automated, scalable, cloud-native approach makes it easy to catalog data, build security and governance policies, foster self-service access and collaboration, and audit data use. Selected by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in College Park, MD and Columbus, OH. Learn more at www.immuta.com.