Nautic Partners and VC3 Management Partner to Complete Recapitalization of VC3

COLUMBIA, S.C. & PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautic Partners (“Nautic”) is pleased to announce that in partnership with VC3 management, it has finalized the recapitalization of the VC3 family of companies (“VC3”), a market-leading managed information technology (IT) service provider to local governments and commercial customers.

The new partnership will allow VC3 to invest in core areas such as customer success, technical talent, and new technologies along with expanding core solution offerings such as cybersecurity and cloud. VC3 will leverage these investments to accelerate its geographic expansion.

Sandy Reeser, VC3’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am incredibly proud of the team we have at VC3, the passion our team has for serving our clients, and the growth we have experienced to date. We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Nautic, who also shares our vision of serving municipalities and businesses across the country while maintaining our culture and service excellence.”

Dave Mims, Vice President of Marketing, added, “I’m very excited about our partnership with Nautic and how they can fuel the fulfillment of our vision to serve every city and every state. Today, we serve municipalities and businesses across 16 states, and with Nautic on board as a partner, we’ll work to accelerate our growth by expanding into new states.”

Mark Perlberg, Managing Director at Nautic, said, “The VC3 investment continues Nautic’s strategy to identify and support best-in-class management teams. We are delighted to partner with Sandy and his team in driving future growth, both organically and through attractive acquisition opportunities.”

“Nautic has been evaluating multiple investment opportunities in the managed services space, and VC3 represents a truly unique platform with an unwavering commitment to customer service and a differentiated company culture,” S. Shahan Zafar, a Principal of Nautic, said. “We look forward to partnering with VC3 in providing industry-leading IT and cybersecurity solutions for its customers and serving as a trusted advisor in solving their ever-evolving technology pain points.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to VC3 and their shareholders, including WestView Capital Partners. Locke Lord LLP served as legal advisor to Nautic. Additional financial support for VC3 was provided by Deerpath Capital Management, LP.

About VC3

VC3 is a leading managed services provider with a focus on municipal government and mid-market businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, VC3 forms partnerships with organizations to achieve their technology goals and harness their data. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT solutions, VC3 offers cybersecurity, cloud services, website design, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit www.vc3.com to learn more.