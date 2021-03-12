Mednow Engages Native Ads for Digital Media Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (“Mednow” or the “Company”), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”), an arm’s length party to the Company, to provide a 12-month programmatic digital advertising campaign in connection with the Company’s ongoing effort to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state of the art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

Under the terms of this agreement, Native Ads will provide a combination of strategic digital media services, marketing co-ordination, content production, and data analytics services for a total payment value of $500,000 (CAD) amortized over the 12-month duration of the agreement. The agreement was signed March 11, 2021 and the campaign will commence in March 2021. The Company and Native Ads act at arm’s length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual care with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine virtual care.

