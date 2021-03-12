Halle Berry, Natalia Brzezinski, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner, Dr. Dara Kass, Andrea Smith and Gail Tifford to Be Honored at 2021 Outstanding Mother Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Mother’s Day Committee announced today that it will be honoring eight remarkable women from the worlds of entertainment, retail, wellness, medicine and finance at its 43rd Annual Outstanding Mother Awards virtual ceremony on May 6, 2021, at 7 p.m., EST. This year’s theme, “What a Difference a Mom Makes,” will highlight the tremendous positive impact moms are making during these extraordinary times and celebrate each honoree’s success in navigating the responsibilities of motherhood and achievement in public life. As part of the Council’s commitment to supporting meaningful philanthropies aiding mothers, fathers and children, the awards event will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy.

The event will feature special guest Zarna Garg, mom, comedian and global TikTok sensation, and be hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Joanna Coles, a 2015 Outstanding Mother honoree, Chairwoman and CEO of Northern Star Acquisition Company I and II, and Executive Producer of ABC Family’s The Bold Type.

This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards will honor:

Halle Berry , Academy Award Winning Actress, Director, Producer, Activist and Founder of health and wellness platform, rē•spin

, Academy Award Winning Actress, Director, Producer, Activist and Founder of health and wellness platform, rē•spin Natalia Brzezinski , Head of Strategy, Klarna

, Head of Strategy, Klarna Esi Eggleston Bracey , EVP and Chief Operating Officer, NA Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever

, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, NA Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever Kate Hudson, Golden Globe Award winner, Academy Award nominee, WW Ambassador and entrepreneur

Golden Globe Award winner, Academy Award nominee, WW Ambassador and entrepreneur Kris Jenner , Reality TV Star, Producer and Entrepreneur

, Reality TV Star, Producer and Entrepreneur Dara Kass , MD and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center

, MD and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center Andrea Smith , Chief Administrative Officer, Bank of America

, Chief Administrative Officer, Bank of America Gail Tifford, Chief Brand Officer, WW International, Inc.

“In these uncertain and trying times, the role of mothers as models to children and families has never been more critical,” said Laurie Dowley, Chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “Moms have had to work even harder to manage their careers and families over the past year, and many have taken on additional roles in their homes, such as teacher, while also volunteering and donating to their communities. We are incredibly proud to celebrate all the mothers who have made such a profound impact on the lives of their families and neighbors this year, despite unprecedented challenges and health concerns.”

The National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc. has donated more than $30 million to date to meaningful charities nationwide. For tickets and sponsorship, please contact the Council office at 212-594-5977 or visit awards.mothersdaycouncil.org

About the National Mother’s Day Committee

The National Mother’s Day Committee is an entity of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council and exists for the sole purpose of conferring “Outstanding Mother” honors on contemporary lifestyle leaders of our society. The Council, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, all-volunteer, noncommercial organization, donates through its committees funds raised with presentations of its Annual Awards to meaningful family-related philanthropies dealing with issues affecting mothers, fathers and families. Past honorees have included Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton, Meryl Streep, Katie Couric, Caroline Kennedy and Vera Wang. For more information, please visit https://awards.mothersdaycouncil.org/.

About Save the Children’s U.S. Programs

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Here at home, we’re focused on ensuring kids are ready for kindergarten and reaching key reading and math milestones at the end of third grade and that kids are continuing to learn and receive the nutrition they need during the coronavirus pandemic.