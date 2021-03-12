Hudson’s Bay Company Collections and Coach Announce Limited-Edition Collaboration

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two timeless heritage brands, Hudson’s Bay Company Collections and Coach, come together to launch an accessories capsule collection with distinct elements from the two brands’ most recognizable details: Coach’s horse and carriage print, based on its first house logo and the iconic HBC green, red, yellow and indigo Multistripe. The collection includes a tote bag and zip wallet, available in two colourways, available today on thebay.com or through the Hudson’s Bay App, and will arrive in select stores by the end of March.

“Hudson’s Bay is proud to partner with Coach, a brand that shares our legacy of craft and timeless style on a collaboration that celebrates each brands’ unique DNA and long-standing retail history in North America,” says Tyler Franch, VP Fashion Director, Hudson’s Bay. “Bringing together Coach’s horse and carriage logo print with Hudson’s Bay’s iconic Multistripe make this limited-edition collaboration a collector-worthy staple for Canadians.”

COLLECTION PIECES:

Hudson’s Bay Company Collections + Coach Field Tote, CAD $495

Available in off-white/cream or black/dark chocolate colourways

Crafted of Coach’s sturdy coated canvas, the tote features the horse and carriage motif and iconic HBC Multistripe down the centre of the bag. The versatile carryall is finished with refined leather details and a detachable lightweight webbing strap for shoulder or crossbody wear, making it a perfect transition piece to go from busy workdays to fun-filled weekends.

Hudson’s Bay Company Collections + Coach Small Zip Around Wallet, CAD $125

Available in off-white/cream/cognac or black/dark chocolate colourways

In the same materials and adorned with the iconic motifs from Coach and Hudson’s Bay, this compact wallet features an interior zip pocket for coins, four traditional slots for essential cards, three additional pockets for receipts and a full-length bill compartment. Its secure full-zip closure and small-scale make for style and convenience for shoppers on-the-go.

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. All over the world, the Coach name is synonymous with effortless New York style.

ABOUT HUDSON’S BAY

Hudson’s Bay is a digital-first purpose-driven retailer helping Canadians live their best style of life. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 88 full-line locations and thebay.com featuring Marketplace -- the 5th largest e-commerce business in Canada. Hudson’s Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment including fashion, designer, home, beauty, food concepts and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is ranked second in department store loyalty programs in Canada.

Hudson’s Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.