Foresight: Eye-Net Successfully Completes First Pilot Phase with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer

NESS ZIONA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., successfully completed the first phase of a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The vehicle manufacturer reviewed the performance of the Eye-Net™ Protect accident prevention solution and subsequently concluded it is a valid option for the safety traffic system of its smart city project. Following the results of the first phase, the vehicle manufacturer will initiate technical discussions between Eye-Net and the smart city constructor, progressing towards possible integration into its smart city project.

This announcement follows the Company’s March 1st, 2021 announcement about Eye-Net’s successful completion of a controlled-environment trial, which was part of the same pilot project.

“We are excited to announce the completion of the first phase of our pilot project with the Japanese vehicle manufacturer after successfully meeting the vehicle manufacturer’s key performance indicators. We look forward to completing the next steps defined by the vehicle manufacturer and possibly integrating the Eye-Net technology into the Japanese smart city project. This project has the potential to become a critical catalyst for integrating our solution into similar smart city projects around the world,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

