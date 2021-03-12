Alliant Energy Goes Live With the PCI Enterprise ETRM Platform for Power, Coal, and Gas Trading

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI, the leading provider of secure and reliable enterprise software for energy companies, announced today that Alliant Energy, a large investor-owned utility, is now live on its energy trading and risk management (ETRM) platform for power, coal, and gas trading.

Alliant Energy has been leveraging the PCI Platform for several years to optimize its participation in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. As part of its digitalization initiative, Alliant Energy embarked on the project to replace its legacy solution to gain scalability, enhance integration, advance efficiencies, and leverage automation.

As trusted partners, Alliant Energy worked with PCI to expand its IT ecosystem to cover a wide-range of ETRM functions, including:

Multi-commodity trade management

PPA management and scheduling

E-Tagging for GFAs

Counterparty credit & trade controls

Complex deal valuations

Position management and P&L reporting

Settlements and invoicing

General ledger integration

Compliance reporting

The PCI ETRM Platform communicates across various business functions and departments, providing a holistic view of all energy trading activities. Its flexible architecture offers feature-rich reporting, data extraction, system integration, and business process automation.

"Alliant Energy has been a valued strategic partner for us," said PCI Senior Vice President Khai Le. "This go-live represents a great new collaboration between our teams and will set a benchmark for similar implementations with other companies."

Alliant Energy owns a portfolio of electric generating facilities operating on a diverse mix of fuels, including coal, natural gas, and renewable resources. As part of its Clean Energy Blueprint, Alliant Energy aspires to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from the electricity it generates by 2050 by eliminating coal from its generation fleet while increasing use of renewable resources, such as solar.

PCI’s ETRM platform offers unique capabilities for energy companies to consolidate legacy applications on a single integrated, cost-effective ecosystem that is maintained evergreen and comes with committed customer service and support.

About PCI

PCI is the leading provider of energy management software, superior customer support, and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. We build and refine software tools to meet the ever-evolving needs of energy market participants that include utilities (investor-owned, public power and cooperative), energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half of all the power generated in North America is optimized using the PCI Platform, and over 70% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC), and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit PCI’s website.