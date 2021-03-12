New Product Launch of Michel Perchin Watches in 2021

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--How does your company transition during a pandemic, growing from one successful business to another? Just ask Patrick Pinkston, Designer, President and the mastermind behind the brand, Michel Perchin. The luxury watch brand is releasing a new rose gold product, just in time for the Spring season.

Patrick has designed the famed ultra-luxury pens of the same brand, and in the true fashion of the most successful type of entrepreneur, decided to evolve his brand from pens to luxury watches in 2020. Deemed suitable for the man who has everything, or the collector who wants a one-of-a-kind watch, it’s easy to see the appeal for his target audiences.

Each Michel Perchin watch is made using meticulous craftsmanship, enlisting the skill of master goldsmiths in England who create each piece by hand, one at a time. It’s no wonder his business has been relevant for the better part of three decades, and only continues to grow, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“The reason we’ve seen great success is that we always had a vision of something unique that we brought to the market. No one else has our concept and the ability to execute it. To start a business, you must have a lot of money or a lot of knowledge. In my case, I had the latter and that made it possible to get to where we are today,” says Patrick.

Michel Perchin is a true family affair, with Patrick’s daughter, Lisa Pinkston Erekson, running the business, and managing the meticulous details that help her father’s vision come to life. These days, they spend their valuable time building an empire – one watch at a time.

Michel Perchin is a brand founded in the 1990s that draws its inspiration from the man with the same name who created the Imperial Easter Eggs, and many other globally-renowned works within the famed Fabergé' brand, in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

