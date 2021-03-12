Generational Equity Advises an Environmental Services Company in Securing an Investment by Newlook Capital

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that Newlook Capital, Inc. has made an investment in its client, a well-respected environmental services company, based in Michigan. The transaction closed February 22, 2021.

The Company specializes in the removal, disposal, and transportation of non-hazardous waste from a variety of sources, as well as sewer and pipeline cleaning and inspection, parking lot catch basin cleaning, and other non-hazardous liquid waste removal services across Michigan.

Located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Newlook Capital (NLC) is a private equity firm that currently manages two industry-specialized funds. Each fund has its own focused, experienced, and aligned management, and a defined strategy. Investing throughout Canada and the United States with a preference for companies that exhibit a solid tangible assets base, NLC is focused on, and current holdings include, industrial services in Canada and the United States, dental practices in Canada, and QSR in Canada.

The firm is actively involved in all of its investments. Through operating their own business ventures, NLC partners have gained years of experience and expertise that it translates into strong transactional and operational proficiency. NLC is focused on finding exceptional businesses that are sound investments and have the potential for growth and further value creation. The firm also believes that a recurring revenue model and a strong, diversified client base are characteristics that lead to quality, value-added acquisitions.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Joe Hige, with the support of Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Ryan Johnson, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with the client.

“Our client found the best acquisition partner in Newlook Capital and there should be solid future growth and profits based on their synergies going forward,” said Hige.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.