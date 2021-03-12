Sumitomo Heavy Industries: "Vacuum Air Servo" Unique Air Pressure Technology Enables the Positioning at the Nano Level

-- To meet needs in next-gen high-end production and supply --

Download

Loading media player...

Three points to support nanotechnology: 1. Ultra-precision positioning in a vacuum environment using only air pressure 2. Making full use of the air pressure control technology which have been cultivated over many years 3. Performance that cannot be dealt with conventional motor drive You will see the motion, how it moves, in the movie!

  • Three points to support nanotechnology: 1. Ultra-precision positioning in a vacuum environment using only air pressure 2. Making full use of the air pressure control technology which have been cultivated over many years 3. Performance that cannot be dealt with conventional motor drive You will see the motion, how it moves, in the movie!

TOKYO--()--Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd (TOKYO: 6302) (headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Shinji Shimomura CEO) has released a new English website regarding vacuum air servo. This technology has been cultivated and deployed in the Japanese market for more than 20 years. The English website is now open to enter overseas markets effective 11th of Mar, 2021.

[URL] http://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/

Highlights (Features of vacuum air servo)

1. Fast, high-precision nano-level positioning
2. Compatibility with high-vacuum conditions and the ability to be used in vacuum chambers
3. Non-heat-generating; compatible with non-magnetic and non-contact operation

For a quicker understanding, a 50-sec movie is available.
https://youtu.be/Uqp5vFGK3YM

The below shows the customer use case.
https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/usecases/airservostage/

About us

[Outline]
Company: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd
Location: ThinkPark Tower, 2-1-1 Osaki Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
President & CEO: Shinji Shimomura
Established: 1st of Nov, 1934
URL: https://www.shi.co.jp/english/

[Business description]
- Design, manufacture and sale of precision machine control equipment, electrical and electronic equipment and its application systems and various industrial control systems
- Software development and sales

Contact us

https://info.shi-mechatronics.com/l/845523/2020-11-12/7s8mz

Contacts

Miki Yamafuji
miki.yamafuji@shi-g.com
+81 80 1374 6015
Marketing Group, Sales Department, Mechatronics Div., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd

Release Summary

Vacuum air servo is now launched overseas after decades of practices in Japan. Here shows the features and product showcase with 50-sec movie.

Contacts

Miki Yamafuji
miki.yamafuji@shi-g.com
+81 80 1374 6015
Marketing Group, Sales Department, Mechatronics Div., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd