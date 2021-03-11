Sports For Learning: Innovative Social Emotional Learning Physical Activity Curriculum and Support Staff Help Students Get Back to School Safely

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports For Learning (SFL), an innovative provider of educational support programs with a curriculum that blends social emotional learning (SEL) and physical activity, is aiding nearly 60 school districts across California in getting children back to school safely. Its blended curriculum is aligned with the five core competencies of CASEL (self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills and social awareness) as well as California’s physical education standards. It is currently providing relief staff and SEL support for the return to school as well as synchronous and asynchronous distance learning with programs that use fun, physically active games and sports as a vehicle to engage students in social and emotional learning.

“Getting kids safely back to school has presented a host of challenges. District administrators are struggling with stretched resources, teachers are often working double-shifts with morning and afternoon cohorts to keep class sizes small, and students that have been struggling with depression linked to isolation need social-emotional support as they re-engage in school,” said Chris Murphy co-founder and president at Sports For Learning. “We are glad to be working with schools and superintendents to create customizable solutions to address this immediate demand and are proud to be part of the solution for getting kids back to school safely.”

As a first-of-its-kind program uniquely positioned to help school districts confront the challenges of returning to classrooms in a post-pandemic world, SFL has developed more than 36 games and activities customized to ensure children remain both physically distanced and highly engaged. The curriculum supports overall whole-person wellness – academically, socially, emotionally and physically – for students of all ages through a variety of innovative safe-play activities. SFL’s experienced coaches supervise activities on-campus to provide teachers the time they need to take breaks and engage in professional development time, meaning districts can stretch their existing resources further, while parents and students enjoy the proven benefits of access to enriching SEL curriculum.

“Sports For Learning uses physical activity as a vehicle to increase children’s engagement and development, which boosts pro-social behaviors and mitigates disciplinary issues,” added Nick Telford, Sports f=For Learning’s co-founder and CEO. “Of the school districts we have already worked with, 98 percent of district administrators agree that the program has had a positive impact on students’ social emotional wellness resulting in fewer disciplinary issues, better attendance and higher engagement. These outcomes underscore how truly valuable social-emotional learning is in general, but especially in today’s uncertain climate.”

SFL partners with 30 of the 58 counties in California including schools throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and Riverside counties and continues to expand access to its online and in-person programs through rollouts at new schools and within new districts.

To learn more about Sports For Learning, please visit https://sportsforlearning.com/.

