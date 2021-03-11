Liverpool FC and TigerWit Launch Their Portfolio Diversification Collaboration

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As their Official Online Trading Partner, TigerWit has today released their latest video in collaboration with reigning English Premier League Champions, Liverpool Football Club. The video contains a frank and open discussion between the midfield trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara, and covers a wide range of subjects including the dynamic of the team over the individual. All three players had a key role in LFC’s win over RB Leipzig last night.

Throughout the piece, the players make reference to the changes that they have had to make to their game for the benefit of the team, as the manager opted to shuffle his deck in order to bring the best from his portfolio of players. This was highlighted significantly by Fabinho, who has played much of the season outside of his normal midfield role in defence.

The piece revolves around the theme of Portfolio Diversification, something that has been used to full effect by LFC this season and is also a trading strategy that many of TigerWit’s clients also adopt. Speaking about the release of the video, Simon Denham, Global Risk Manager at TigerWit, was quoted as saying “We have a close working relationship with our partners at Liverpool FC. So when we were discussing the theme of our latest collaboration, the idea of Portfolio Diversification worked perfectly for both parties. We have been very impressed by the way LFC has adapted their team sheet this season to find ways to overcome the ever-changing competitive landscape. A practice that is often required when mitigating risks in the complex world of financial trading.”

The video can be found on Liverpool FC’s social media feed’s as well as TigerWit’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

