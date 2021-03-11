Urban Piping, Ltd. Launches Initiative to Educate Homeowners on the Dangers of Poly B™ Piping

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Piping, Ltd. today announced that it is launching an educational campaign for Canadian homeowners to prevent them from facing a Poly B™ Piping nightmare. Research shows that Poly B™ (Polybutylene) Piping is too fragile to withstand common disinfectants found in the public water supply. The pipes become brittle and crack from the inside out. Over time, those mini fractures inside the pipes cause the pipe to wear out completely, rupture and leak. This can result in costly water damage and repairs.

“We are launching a new education campaign geared to educate homeowners on Poly B™ piping because there is a tremendous amount of misinformation online,” said Founder and CEO Graham Drew. “We have pioneered the industry and created the first completely done for you Poly B™ pipe remediation service with no sub-contracting.”

Urban Piping Ltd. is the Canadian Leader in Poly B™ Replacement. Led by Drew, Canada’s leading expert on Poly B™ Piping, the team consists of licensed, bonded, and insured tradespeople assisting with Poly B™ Piping replacement. Their decades of experience will ensure the job is done the first time correctly. All work done by Urban Piping is guaranteed.

Poly B™ has a variable life expectancy rate. Because the pipes deteriorate on a molecular level, it is impossible to determine the extent of current damage. Poly B™ piping has undergone class-action lawsuits in which most insurance companies are now not required to cover damages caused by a Poly B™ piping failure. This can be a devastating blind-side to new homeowners.

Urban Piping offers a solution. Their Polybutylene pipe replacement service offers a complete re-piping, drywall, and paint repair for any commercial or residential building. All Poly B™ replacement work is done in-house by Urban Piping. Urban Piping does not hire outside contractors.

Urban Piping holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has hundreds of 5-star reviews online. There are over 50 videos on YouTube, dozens of articles, and free resources, including a complete guide for Poly B™ Piping on the website. With multiple Canadian offices, they can service nearly every part of western Canada.

For more information, visit www.urbanpiping.com.