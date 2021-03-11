The Simple Greek Unites with WOWorks to Position Franchisees for Growth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Simple Greek, a build your own Mediterranean fast-casual franchise founded by Marcus Lemonis of CNBC’s “The Profit”, is pleased to announce it has been acquired by WOWorks the parent company of Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad franchise.

WOWorks acquired two other brands in 2020 including Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, and Frutta Bowls, a fast-casual concept serving superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal bowls and more. The core DNA that is shared among all WOWorks brands is centered around its guests viewing food as fuel to stoke their passions and help them live their best life.

“I am very excited for the future of The Simple Greek,” said Marcus Lemonis. “Growing this brand over the last five years, has been an incredible journey, and at this time, it is in the best interest of our franchise owners to become part of a larger family of brands. This will provide them formidable buying power and resources that can help accelerate their growth.”

The Saladworks management team will take over The Simple Greek infrastructure and operations to align them closely with the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh brand to obtain cost efficiencies, drive business growth and overall brand recognition. “With all the benefits of joining the WOWorks family, it is in the best interest of our team and franchisees to make this transition. Our priority is looking out for the franchise owners during a climate that has been incredibly challenging for the restaurant industry.” Added Ron Taylor, President and Franchise Owner at The Simple Greek.

The transaction is set to be finalized on April 1, 2021.

About The Simple Greek

The Simple Greek was founded in 2015 and serves Greek food made with fresh and imported premium ingredients cooked using authentic family recipes. Using a build-your-own meal in an open-kitchen format, The Simple Greek wants people to Keep Life Simple. For more information, visit thesimplegreek.com.