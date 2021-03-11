FalconX Secures $50M Investment from Tiger Global and B Capital Group Announcing 46X Net Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FalconX, a cryptocurrency financial services company that provides institutions trading, credit, and clearing, announced a $50 million investment from Tiger Global and B Capital Group. They are joined by existing investors Accel, Accomplice VC, American Express Ventures. Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Flybridge Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments.

The company is profitable, citing strong unit economics and operating on high growth margins, showcasing long-term sustainability. Over the last year, FalconX has grown its net revenue 46X, driven by increased demand for cryptocurrencies from institutional investors seeking an inflationary hedge in an unprecedented macroeconomic environment. FalconX has seen exponential growth from traditional allocators who turn to the platform for a white glove experience through the entire trade lifecycle – growth client segments include: Fortune 1000 corporate treasuries, family offices, registered investment advisors, and other traditional enterprises.

“FalconX is at the center of cryptocurrency’s institutional growth, providing a one-stop-shop for cryptocurrency trading, credit and clearing. We believe FalconX is positioned to be an industry leader in the institutional cryptocurrency market with many years of sustainable and profitable growth ahead,” said Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global.

FalconX provides a single platform for institutions accessing the cryptocurrency market. In a market plagued by poor customer service and unreliable infrastructure, FalconX provides sophisticated institutions robust transactional infrastructure with 99.999% uptime and 24/7/365 coverage. Institutions frequently turn to FalconX for its ability to execute large orders with discretion and limited price impact, without exposing orders on exchange order books and causing information leakage.

FalconX enables qualified clients to earn yield and trade on margin through its credit product, which saw volumes increase to over $3 billion in Q4 2020. Through a suite of financial products, institutional investors can leverage flexible settlement terms coupled with deep liquidity across major cryptocurrencies today.

“This is a defining moment for the industry, with Coinbase’s public offering, and institutional adoption increasing exponentially. We believe all institutional investors and corporate treasuries will hold digital assets in the next 5 years – whether that’s Bitcoin, digital dollars, or tokenized real world assets. FalconX is building the infrastructure to support these multi trillion dollar asset classes,” said Raghu Yarlagadda, FalconX CEO and co-founder. “We’re excited to partner with Tiger Global and B Capital Group to unlock this growth.”

The newly secured funds will also be used to scale FalconX’s team and further expand its business lines to support new market growth.

About FalconX

FalconX is an all-in-one platform facilitating trading, credit, and clearing for institutions. The company is backed by Accel, Accomplice VC, B Capital Group, American Express Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Flybridge Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global Management and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io.