CURE Media Group Adds Seven Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group is pleased to announce that seven leading advocacy groups have joined its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program, strengthening its position in the cancer space.

“We strive to educate and support patients with cancer and their loved ones on their journey in battling cancer,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Our newest collaborations will deepen our connections with patients across different cancer communities helping them in their fight against this disease that affects so many of us and provides our new advocacy partners with opportunities to expand their reach through our extensive digital and print publications.”

CURE’s new partners are:

AliveAndKickn is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by Lynch Syndrome and associated cancers through research, education, and screening.

American Brain Tumor Association provides resources to support patients with brain tumors and their caregivers. It also contributes to critical research in the pursuit of breakthroughs.

Blue Faery is on a mission to prevent, treat and find a cure for primary liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma, through research, education and advocacy.

GI Cancers Alliance works to raise awareness, provide education and advocate to prevent, treat and cure gastrointestinal cancers.

National Brain Tumor Society is a nonprofit patient advocacy organization that invests in, mobilizes, and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and caregivers.

Throwing Bones works to inspire people with blood cancers to keep moving forward with active lifestyles during treatment and beyond.

Skin Cancer Education & Research Foundation educates and supports people concerned about or diagnosed with skin cancer and those who care for them through community building, advocacy and research.

The SAP program brings together advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ oncology communications platform, they are able to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP program fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.

