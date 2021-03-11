AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United Services Automobile Association, Its Subsidiaries and USAA Capital Corporation

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” of United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and its property/casualty (P/C) and life/health (L/H) subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “aaa” on the medium-term note program and the senior unsecured medium-term notes of USAA Capital Corporation (USAA CAPCO). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Short-Term Issue Credit Rating (Short-Term IR) of AMB-1+ on the commercial paper program of USAA CAPCO. All companies are domiciled in San Antonio, TX, unless otherwise specified. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of USAA and its P/C affiliates, together referred to as USAA Group, reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

USAA provides a diverse portfolio of products through its P/C and L/H insurers, as well as other financial services through USAA Federal Savings Bank, which support favorable consolidated operating results. Focused on the support of its 13 million members, USAA Group ranks in the Top 10 writers of P/C products in the United States, based on premiums written, including the Top 5 of private passenger auto and homeowner’s insurance. Despite significant catastrophe activity, the group’s underwriting performance has experienced sustained improvements over the past five years as the result of a series of initiatives to combat deteriorating losses in the personal auto line of business. Additionally, the organization’s focus on technology and direct-to-consumer marketing has resulted in expense ratios well below the personal lines composite average. Risk-adjusted capitalization is assessed at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and supported by a conservative investment portfolio. Furthermore, the organization maintains favorable financial flexibility through access to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at the P/C and L/H insurance companies, and a medium-term notes program and commercial paper program held at USAA CAPCO.

The ratings of USAA Life Insurance Company and its subsidiary, USAA Life Insurance Company of New York (Highland Falls, NY), together referred to as USAA Life Group, reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the strategic role within the USAA organization, offering individual life, annuities, and accident and health products to USAA’s members and the broader marketplace as well. The life group has sustained a long-term trend in premium growth and profitability supporting capitalization. In addition, AM Best notes that the addition of the group’s annuity products to Fidelity Insurance Network’s and Charles Schwab & Co, Inc.’s platforms, and the co-branding of a Medicare Advantage product with the Humana organization, increase sales opportunities and help to strengthen USAA’s brand name.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aaa” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for United Services Automobile Association and its following P/C and L/H subsidiaries:

USAA Casualty Insurance Company

USAA General Indemnity Company

USAA Limited

USAA County Mutual Insurance Company

USAA Life Insurance Company

USAA Life Insurance Company of New York

The following indicative Long-Term IR under the universal shelf registration has been affirmed with a stable outlook:

USAA Capital Corporation—

-- “aaa” on the senior unsecured medium-term note program

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

USAA Capital Corporation—

-- “aaa” on $400 million 2% senior unsecured medium-term notes, due 2021

-- “aaa” on $400 million 2.625% senior unsecured medium-term notes, due 2021

-- “aaa” on $400 million 1.5% senior unsecured medium-term notes, due 2023

-- “aaa” on $400 million 2.125% senior unsecured medium-term notes, due 2030

The following Short-Term IR has been affirmed:

USAA Capital Corporation—

-- AMB-1+ on the commercial paper program

