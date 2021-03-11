Volition America and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. Announce New Collaboration Across Family of Brands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volition America and Wilson Baseball today announced a new collaboration in which the two brands introduced an extensive array of co-branded products across Wilson Baseball’s broad family of brands, including Wilson, DeMarini and EvoShield. The collaboration, which is expected to launch multiple products throughout 2021, will debut in June with a stunning red, white, and blue-themed line-up.

The Volition America-Wilson Baseball collection — which will include Wilson gloves, hats and apparel, as well as DeMarini bats and EvoShield protective equipment — blends Wilson’s best-in-class product-development with Volition America’s signature look. With every piece sold under this collection, Wilson and Volition America donate a portion of the proceeds to support the families of our military heroes through FOLDS OF HONOR, a nonprofit foundation that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

"At Wilson, we have a long history of giving back,” said Jim Hackett, General Manager of Wilson Baseball and Softball. "When we connected with the team at Volition we learned that their organization has a community of passionate supporters who are a great fit for our family of baseball brands. We’re honored to be working alongside Volition America and to benefit the families supported by the Folds of Honor Foundation.”

Volition America is a collaboration of premium brands with the desire to build unity in our country, empower positive choice and encourage a unifying expression of love for America that transcends culture, gender, race, age and political beliefs. Empowering people to live a life that answers to positive individual choices is the driving force of the company and its partnerships. Volition America is both a symbol and a catalyst for unity – when you see the VA logo you know you’re part of a community and a movement that cares. This community of brands and the consumers who engage with these brands are making a conscious choice to express what they care about: the power to celebrate unity and, by so doing, to build strong communities.

“At Volition, we’re passionate about building community and uniting our country through the power of positive choice,” said John Sapiente, CEO, Volition America. “As America’s pastime, baseball has been a unifying force for our nation for more than 150 years. What better way to bring together Americans from every walk of life than through a collaboration with the brand in baseball. We’re excited to join forces with Wilson Baseball and connect with their loyal group of brand advocates to share our message.”

For more information about Volition America, its partners, and the powerful community the brand is building every day, visit www.volitionamerica.com

About Volition America

Volition America is leading a movement of proud unity, empowering Americans to understand the value of choice, not just on special holidays, but throughout the calendar year. In collaboration with leading active-lifestyle brands, Volition America is growing its product offering, as it builds a community of loyal followers, while leading a movement to unite Americans through our shared patriotic values. Volition America has a commitment to supporting the children and spouses of fallen American heroes, by donating a percentage of all proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation. For more information, please visit www.volitionamerica.com.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a division of Amer Sports Corporation, is the largest baseball and softball equipment company in the world today. In these sports, Wilson manufactures high-performance gloves, bats, uniforms, apparel, protective gear, accessories and player-development equipment through its Wilson®, DeMarini®, Louisville Slugger®, EvoShield® and ATEC® brands. The company uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best.