Utz Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Promotions and Sweepstakes Galore!

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utz Quality Foods, LLC, is pleased to usher in National Potato Chip Day, while it begins its 100th year of making great-tasting, family-favorite snack foods. Held this year on Sunday, March 14th, National Potato Chip Day recognizes America’s number one snack food, potato chips! While the original reigns supreme and with a total of 1.6 billion pounds sold in 2020, BBQ is the clear favorite flavor when it comes to flavored potato chips.

To celebrate this auspicious holiday, Utz launches its redesigned website found at Utzsnacks.com. The new website provides shareholders and visitors with easy navigation, larger images, a new Build Your FavorUTZ™ for creating mix & match orders and a subscription option to ensure a regular flow of Utz snacks. Act now and until March 31st, fans can join the Utz Centennial Club which unlocks “free” on-line shipping at Utzsnacks.com or by texting “UTZ” to 80519 ** and offers members exclusive information on new items, promotions, discounts, limited edition gear, and more. Don’t miss out!

To further commemorate National Potato Chip Day, Utz® is also offering the Ultimate Chip Day FavorUTZ™ Sweepstakes! To enter, visit Ultimate Chip Day FavorUTZ Sweepstakes! No purchase necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on March 15, 2021 at 12pm EST. View official rules and alternative means of entry at Ultimate Chip Day FavorUTZ Sweepstakes! Void where prohibited.

“Throughout our 100 year history, our fans have been extremely passionate about Utz potato chips and their many favorite flavors,” said Mark Schreiber, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC, “This year, there is no better way to commemorate National Potato Chip Day than with our new website and Centennial Club which provides members a first-look at our exciting new items, promotions and more. And, this is just the start of many things to come as we honor and celebrate our 100th year anniversary!”

Utz® brand potato chips and other snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz potato chip!

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.