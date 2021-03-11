Each Woman Has Own Set of Challenges, They Overcome Them in Own Unique Way – ADROSONIC

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Each woman has her own set of challenges, which she overcomes in her own unique way. Some strive to constantly better themselves and remain one step ahead of the challenges that life throws at them, others work around conflicts and differences to move forward. Achieving a work-life balance is of course a common challenge which they always strive for.

Digital consulting company, ADROSONIC, found The International Women's Day a perfect occasion to ask an ensemble of successful women from across the globe: 'What Inspires Me and Let Me Inspire Each One Of You'.

Author, Leadership Coach and an expert in Emotional Intelligence and Psychology, Lata Gwalani, said that she tries to keep her own achievement as a yardstick to better herself. “This helps because then you take charge of your own success,” she said.

Dr. Anita Soni, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai, said that her nature of work does not allow her to be bothered by external pressures.

Eimear Sugrue, Head of Compliance & CRO at Remitly Europe, said that women should #ChoosetoChallenge the confidence gap and work on self-confidence to feel comfortable.

Stephanie Garnica, Director Global Business Development, City and County of Denver, Colorado, US, said that it is very important to interact with people without any pre-bias.

Co-founder and COO at ADROSONIC, Ms Sonal said: “I feel woman should start loving themselves. Because sometimes we are so involved in other everyday battles that we fail to look after oneself.”

In his welcome address, Mr Mayank, CEO & MD at ADROSONIC, said that Women’s Day has no meaning unless backed by concrete action. He also advocated for 'gender complementariness' rather than 'gender competitiveness' which, he said, would create equal opportunities.

“Whatever disparity is there in this world, first we have to accept it and then we have to make sure that we are creating that roadmap to make a difference. One can ask what difference I can make… You are a part of a team and it’s the difference that you are making will go a long way in bringing this change in general,” Mayank said.

