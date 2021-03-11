Lucd Sponsors Women in Technology Virtual Event: “Leading with Impact: Diversity and Inclusion”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucd, provider of the most trusted and collaborative AI platform enabling organizations to build production-ready AI solutions, today announced that it is sponsoring the Women in Technology Symposium titled "Leading with Impact: Diversity & Inclusion" virtual event on March 16th. The mission of the symposium is to champion women in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity. Registration is open for a virtual event hosted by Lucd and Future of Women in Tech.

The event features leading women from U.S. Space Force, U.S. Dept of Air Force, U.S. Dept of Agriculture, U.S. Dept of Homeland Security, OPM, Amazon, the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and the Veteran’s Administration.

“Lucd AI is honored to strengthen women’s voices in data science and cybersecurity,” said Sally Kenyon Grant, Lucd’s Vice President. “It is time to give rise to the next generation of diverse technology leadership in the Federal government to defend our critical mission assets against adversarial nation-state attacks.”

Lucd AI is an advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning company serving the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. industrial critical infrastructure sectors in energy, finance, transportation and healthcare. Lucd’s CEO, Russ Blattner, states, “It’s critical that we elevate women’s leadership by empowering them to have their voices heard. This event is a pivotal moment for our industry as a whole. As Lucd continues to lead the data science space at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community, we are here to not just witness, but push forward the next generation of data scientists, artificial learning analysts, machine learning engineers and cybersecurity experts.”

Visit the Women in Technology “Leading with Impact: Diversity & Inclusion” website for registration details.

About Lucd

Lucd, was named a Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response 2019. By unleashing the power of data, the Lucd Enterprise end to end AI platform allows all organizations to conduct machine learning in a responsible way. Lucd builds competitive digital advantage through leveraging data assets; Digital ROI; and providing the ability to exploit market knowledge. Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning. Visit Lucd online at: https://www.lucd.ai/.

