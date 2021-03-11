EDGE Announces Strategic Agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries to Develop Advanced Counter UAS Solution

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) - Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, to develop an advanced C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System) tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond.

Through leveraging IAI’s proven C-UAS solutions that are applied around the world to detect, identify and intercept a broad range of threats, EDGE, a young and disruptive company that recently launched a series of aerospace solutions, is leveraging its subsidiary, SIGN4L, a leading provider of electronic warfare services and solutions for national security, to collaborate with the Israeli defence manufacturer.

Comprising advanced 3D radar, COMINT (communications intelligence), and Electro-Optic technologies that are integrated into a unified command and control system, the C-UAS is fully autonomous requiring no human intervention. A series of countermeasures, ranging from soft-kill solutions such as spoofing and jamming, to hard-kill capabilities such as lasers and electromagnetic pulses, are offered based on the level of threat and targeted operating environment.

Both SIGN4L and IAI will leverage their technical capabilities to develop the system in response to specific customer needs. Further support will be available via IAI’s partnership with Belgium Advanced Technology Systems which has a technical and marketing presence in the region.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, said: “In line with the Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly-established cooperation with Israel, it is a defining moment for us to join forces with IAI. As EDGE invests extensively in autonomous capabilities, our co-development of a Counter-UAS will help strengthen our advanced technology portfolio.”

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, said: "IAI is proud to join forces with EDGE, to provide the UAE and wider region with a unique and advanced solution in what is a key area of expertise for IAI. This MoU serves as a stepping-stone for further business and strategic alliances between our countries, and will enhance cooperation for R&D and technological innovation.”

EDGE is an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About Israel Aerospace Industries

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a world-leading aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technologies in space, air, land, naval, cyber & homeland security for defense and commercial markets. Combining the “Start-up Nation” spirit of innovation with decades of combat-proven experience, IAI provides customers with tailor-made, cutting-edge solutions to the unique challenges they face including satellites, UAVs, missiles, intelligence solutions, weapon systems, air defense systems, robotic systems, radars, business jets, aerostructures, and more. Established in 1953, IAI is one of Israel’s largest technology employers with offices and R&D centers in Israel and abroad.

For more information, visit https://www.iai.co.il

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

*Source: AETOSWire