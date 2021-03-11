Andersen Global Expands into Uzbekistan with Virtus Leo Law Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enhances its global presence through a Collaboration Agreement with Uzbekistan-based law firm Virtus Leo, continuing to add breadth to its platform in Central Asia.

Virtus Leo, founded in 2009 and led by Managing Partner Alisher Kudratullaevich Zaynutdinov, specializes in economic, corporate and tax law. The full-service firm provides assistance in various sectors of law, including antitrust and competition, banking and finance, insurance, criminal and intellectual property. With an office in Tashkent, the firm works with various international companies based in the United States, Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

“Offering comprehensive, synergistic solutions to our clients creates a competitive platform for our firm regionally and globally,” Alisher said. “The ability to meet the ever-growing needs of our clients with effective, seamless and quality services remains a top priority for us. Our dedication to stewardship, along with our collaboration with Andersen Global, further strengthens our commitment to delivering best-in-class services globally.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Virtus Leo sets the standard for legal services in Uzbekistan and bolsters our existing capabilities in Central Asia to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This collaboration further represents our commitment to providing clients with a full suite of integrated services through our organization’s member firms and collaborating firms globally. It also provides a solid platform for future growth as we continue to expand in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 259 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.