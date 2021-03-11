Confluera Joins Forces with SYNNEX Corporation, Continuing Expansion of Reseller Program for its Detection and Response Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluera, the leading provider of next generation cloud workload detection and response, today announced its distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. This is the third within the new Confluera Reseller Program, which was driven by increased demand by organizations for industry-leading next-generation detection and response solutions.

SYNNEX and its diverse ecosystem of partners can offer its customers the innovative Confluera technology to practice security as a real-time threat interception versus post-facto incident response.

“In today’s business landscape, it is essential for organizations to be equipped with cybersecurity protection that detects and responds to threats in real-time,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, product management, SYNNEX. “Organizations of all sizes handle sensitive personal data on a daily basis and need to ensure it remains protected. We are pleased to add Confluera to our security portfolio and provide our resellers a proactive approach to securing their customers’ information.”

As a direct response to the increase in today’s cyber threats, the Confluera Reseller Program is enabling organizations with a broad range of real-time capabilities that track ongoing cyberthreats and intercept them before any damage occurs. The program delivers Confluera’s innovative technology that automates cloud and data center infrastructure breach detection and response by sequencing attack steps along the cyberattack lifecycle, identifying and preventing modern multi-stage attacks.

“The cyberthreat landscape is increasing in scope and sophistication, which is why it’s key to intercept bad actors and prevent cyberattacks before they cause damage. Our newly launched reseller program is designed for partners who want to help customers secure their organizations with a next-generation detection and response platform. We are thrilled to be joining with SYNNEX so that we can arm our mutual customers with technology that prevents modern multi-stage threats before they turn into breaches,” said John Morgan, CEO, Confluera.

To learn more about Confluera through SYNNEX, email confluera@synnex.com.

About Confluera

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation cloud workload detection and response. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera is the only vendor that offers real-time sequencing of various attack steps found in modern cyberattacks. Confluera’s patented machine learning technology automates the tedious and error-prone task of correlating events, removes the complexity of manual analysis of multiple systems, and provides a high degree of detection accuracy not previously possible. To learn more about Confluera’s award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.