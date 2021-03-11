Cybersecurity Industry’s Most Comprehensive Guarantee and Warranty Announced by Deep Instinct and Backed by the Munich Re Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Instinct, the leader in deep learning-based cybersecurity, is the first company to back its product with a performance guarantee that ensures an incredibly low false positive rate, plus a ransomware warranty that is three times higher than any other cybersecurity company – up to $3 million per company for a single breach. With dramatically lower levels of false positive alerts, security teams can be much more efficient, lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

“We are offering a level of protection for our customers that goes beyond anything on the market today,” said Guy Caspi, co-founder and CEO of Deep Instinct. “We’re raising the stakes when it comes to the level of actionable and accurate information that security teams can count on, allowing them to be more productive in their ongoing battle against cyber attacks – and backing that with a warranty.”

A recently released research study by Deep Instinct details the hundreds of millions of attempted cyber attacks that occurred every day throughout 2020 and shows malware increased by 358% while ransomware increased by 435% as compared with 2019. Additionally, a study conducted by Forrester Consulting reported Deep Instinct endpoint protection reduces the likelihood of a cybersecurity breach, and saves significant time managing endpoints by using a proactive method of threat prevention, where most threats are stopped before reaching the execution stage, according to the commissioned study.

Findings included the following:

99% reduction in the number of alerts as a consequence of eliminating false positives.

90% reduction in alerts requiring manual investigation – attributable to Deep Instinct’s automated investigation and remediation capabilities.

The Deep Instinct guarantee and warranty is backed by an insurance policy purchased from the Munich Re Group, which carried out extensive due diligence on Deep Instinct’s technology and is now able to use its new product aiSure™ to insure Deep Instinct. This allows Deep Instinct to guarantee the performance of its artificial intelligence (AI) software and add an additional financial component to its highly-effective operational cyber-risk protection products.

“Insuring Deep Instinct’s groundbreaking technology is another important milestone in the development of aiSure™. We are delighted to support a truly innovative company that is a pioneer in its field,” said Greg Barats, senior executive at Munich Re and president and CEO of HSB, a Munich Re Group company. “The partnership gives Deep Instinct a significant competitive advantage − providing its clients with a strong signal of trust and accountability.”

The Deep Instinct guarantee and warranty protection will be available on March 31. Go to Deep Instinct to learn more about how its preventative approach using deep learning AI technology can complement and extend existing cybersecurity infrastructure.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the first and only company applying end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity to detect attacks in milliseconds and prevent them from causing harm. Deep learning is inspired by the brain’s ability to learn. Once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct’s artificial deep neural network brain learns to prevent any type of cyber threat, its prediction capabilities become instinctive. As a result, any kind of malware, known and new, first-seen malware, zero-days, ransomware, and APT (advanced persistent threat) attacks from any kind are predicted and prevented in zero-time with unmatched accuracy and speed anywhere in the enterprise – network, endpoint, mobile – enabling multi-layered protection. To learn more, visit https://www.deepinstinct.com/.

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance, and insurance-related risk solutions. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. To learn more, visit https://www.munichre.com/en.html. The insurance for Deep Instinct is underwritten by a primary insurance carrier of Munich Re Group, which is an S&P AA- rated international insurance company, eligible to write surplus lines insurance in all US states. The Policy is subject to exclusions, deductibles, and a policy limit.