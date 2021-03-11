Temas Resources Engages The Howard Group To Direct Capital Market Communications Programs Update on 50% Acquisition of ORF Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (“The Company”, “Temas”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. (The Howard Group) as its investor relations communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and retail investing groups.

The Agreement is for one-year commencing March 9, 2021. The total remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $8,000 (plus GST) per month. In addition, The Howard Group will be granted options under Temas’ incentive stock option plan to acquire 635,000 common shares of the Company with the exercise price equal to $1.10. These options have a term of three years and will vest quarterly over the one-year term.

Neither the Howard Group or Grant Howard currently own any securities of Temas Resources.

Grant Howard states, “We see great future potential in Temas with a focus on commercializing its proprietary and environmentally friendly mineral processing technology, which is in addition to the assets contained in the company’s mineral properties.”

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies.

In addition, The Howard Group will be providing an ongoing commentary on Temas Resources’ activities through its "Insight" blog. Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed:

https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/.

Temas would also like to provide an update regarding the 50% acquisition of ORF Technologies. The funds for acquisition of shares have been wired and are in Escrow with ORF Technologies lawyers. The share purchase agreement and shareholders agreement are nearing finalization. A News Release will be issued upon execution of the agreements.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (" Temas Resources ") (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is responding to the growing global demand for iron ore and two strategically important minerals — titanium and vanadium — deemed by the U.S. Department of the Interior as critical to U.S. national security and the economy. Temas Resources properties are located in the stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec (Canada) bordering Vermont, Maine, and New York State (U.S.) in an area known as the Grenville Geological Province. The Grenville Geological Province is home to Lac Tio, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world. As a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of iron, titanium, and vanadium properties, Temas Resources has focused its efforts on advancing two major projects in the Grenville Geological Province area. The Company’s first project, the DAB Property, consists of an option for 100% interest on 128 contiguous mineral claims which covers 6,813 hectares (68.14 km²) within the Grenville Geological Province. At the Company’s flagship La Blache Property, Temas has 100% ownership of 48 semi-contiguous mineral claims which cover 2,653 hectares (26.53 km²) within the Grenville Geological Province. All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com . For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com

