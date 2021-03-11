Visible Teams Up with Entertainment Icon Kevin Bacon in New “12 Degrees of Kevin Bacon” Ad Campaign

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visible, the first digital-only wireless service in the U.S, powered by Verizon, has teamed up with Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Bacon to debut “12 Degrees of Kevin Bacon.” The new campaign showcases the benefits of Visible, a wireless service that “gets better with friends,” where anyone can receive unlimited data, powered by Verizon, for $5/mo by bringing a friend.

The “12 Degrees of Kevin Bacon” campaign makes comedic reference to the adage that anyone on Earth can be linked back to Kevin Bacon in six degrees or less, while featuring Bacon relaxing in his pool. He announces that it’s time to expand from six degrees to 12, with the launch of his ‘12 Degrees’ method to help Visible consumers get 12 months of wireless for only $5 per month. The spot highlights the significant savings customers can earn when they switch to Visible: Bring one friend, get one month for $5, but bring 12 friends, and get 12 months of service for just $60. Together, Bacon and Visible are taking the well-known “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” phenomenon one step further, evolving the concept to bring the audience in on the joke -- and the savings. The satirical ad shows Kevin inviting his wide-ranging network of friends, including everyone from his dentist to Michael Gross, his co-star from the 90s classic, “Tremors.”

" It's been fun to collaborate with Visible to expand on the `six degrees of Kevin Bacon' idea and bring a new version to a new audience," said Bacon. " Plus, thanks to Visible I was able to get out of my sweats and into the pool!”

The fully integrated national campaign was created in partnership with creative agency Madwell, and will air starting March 14, 2021. Zenith’s VM1 conducted the media buying for the campaign.

The ‘12 Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ campaign emphasizes Visible’s commitment to establishing seamless connections and an easy-to-use member experience,” said Visible CMO Minjae Ormes. “ We saw the opportunity to put a brand-new spin on a beloved pop culture phenomenon that really drives home Visible’s ethos. After all, who better to show that Visible’s wireless really does get better with friends, than a man known a world over for his extensive network?”

For more information, please visit www.Visible.com, or join the conversation on social at @visiblemobile.

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and was named “Best Telecom Brand” in Adweek's 2021 Challenger Brand Awards. For more information, go towww.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store.