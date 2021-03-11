Adobe Partners With All 50 US States to Modernize Digital Experiences for Citizens

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today unveiled it is partnering with government agencies in all 50 states to power their digital modernization through Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud. The partnerships exist across individual agencies at the state, county and city levels. Using Adobe Experience Cloud, governments are revamping their online presence, making their websites and apps easier to navigate, ensuring content is personalized and updated in real-time, and creating intuitive forms that work on any device. Governments have also adopted Adobe Document Cloud to optimize internal document workflows and Adobe Sign to power the entire e-signature process, reducing time spent on tasks such as applying for benefits, and drastically reducing paper waste.

“The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated efforts to improve government services online, and popular consumer services now set the bar for experience quality across the board,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe. “The public sector has unique hurdles from scalability to security, and Adobe’s FedRAMP-authorized solutions are tailored to address them while helping ensure ease-of-use and equitable access for citizens.”

The adoption of Adobe tools is also helping government agencies adhere to more sustainable business practices. For example, through resource-free workflows, Adobe Document Cloud turns 30 billion paper documents in the U.S. each year into digital documents. Adobe Experience Cloud helps enterprises eliminate over 100 billion pieces of junk mail annually through digital marketing offerings.

Adobe is also sharing an update on its Government Rapid Response Program, first introduced to support continuity during the pandemic when consumers rushed online to access government services. As vaccines ramp up, Adobe supports agencies and companies as they work to accelerate distribution. Adobe tools can be used to streamline enrollment tasks such as eligibility determination, appointment scheduling and personalized reminders, while e-signatures expedite document requests and minimize fraud. And with a greater need to inform the public on vaccine developments and guidance, Adobe can help teams manage and deliver content across web, email, mobile messaging and other channels.

Partnerships with state, county and city agencies include:

In California , Los Angeles County is home to over 10 million residents; one in three people rely on the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS), the largest agency of its kind in the U.S. The agency tapped Adobe Experience Cloud to revamp its website, a digital “front door” that became crucial when shelter-in-place orders took effect. The new experience is easier to navigate and mobile-friendly.

, is home to over 10 million residents; one in three people rely on the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS), the largest agency of its kind in the U.S. The agency tapped Adobe Experience Cloud to revamp its website, a digital “front door” that became crucial when shelter-in-place orders took effect. The new experience is easier to navigate and mobile-friendly. The State of Oklahoma partnered with Adobe to drive its web modernization project. A new oklahoma.gov site, powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, became a one-stop shop for any service—from financial assistance to getting a fishing permit. The state is also using Adobe Sign to support its remote workforce with automated e-signatures and digital document processing.

partnered with Adobe to drive its web modernization project. A new oklahoma.gov site, powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, became a one-stop shop for any service—from financial assistance to getting a fishing permit. The state is also using Adobe Sign to support its remote workforce with automated e-signatures and digital document processing. The State of Iowa , through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), has previously awarded over $52.2 million in grant assistance for small businesses. With Adobe Sign, the state quickly received applications and turned around payment distribution. In the first four weeks of the portal going live, roughly 20,000 transactions were completed.

, through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), has previously awarded over $52.2 million in grant assistance for small businesses. With Adobe Sign, the state quickly received applications and turned around payment distribution. In the first four weeks of the portal going live, roughly 20,000 transactions were completed. In California, the City of Sacramento relies on digital channels to engage its half-million residents. Adobe Sign and Adobe Experience Manager Forms provide paperless processes that save constituents time and energy. The city tapped Adobe Campaign to revamp its email program, a key communication channel for COVID-19 updates and more. Through better insights and personalization, the subscriber base has grown by 30%, with an open rate of over 24%.

the relies on digital channels to engage its half-million residents. Adobe Sign and Adobe Experience Manager Forms provide paperless processes that save constituents time and energy. The city tapped Adobe Campaign to revamp its email program, a key communication channel for COVID-19 updates and more. Through better insights and personalization, the subscriber base has grown by 30%, with an open rate of over 24%. The State of Utah enacted a teleworking initiative to drive greater efficiency in its government. With Adobe Sign, employees could work remotely, with less environmental impact than that of paper workflows. During the pandemic, this minimized disruption for residents, with over 2,500 employees quickly transitioning to remote work and accelerating turnaround on over 5,000 documents in an initial 30-day period.

enacted a teleworking initiative to drive greater efficiency in its government. With Adobe Sign, employees could work remotely, with less environmental impact than that of paper workflows. During the pandemic, this minimized disruption for residents, with over 2,500 employees quickly transitioning to remote work and accelerating turnaround on over 5,000 documents in an initial 30-day period. At the federal level, Adobe Experience Cloud was used by the U.S. Census Bureau to power the delivery, measurement and personalization of the first online Census in 2020. This initiative was recognized at the ATC-IAC Igniting Innovation 2020 Conference and Awards for the “greatest magnitude of results and benefits,” as the Bureau could save at least $55 million for every 1% increase in digital responses.

to power the delivery, measurement and personalization of the first online Census in 2020. This initiative was recognized at the for the “greatest magnitude of results and benefits,” as the Bureau could save at least $55 million for every 1% increase in digital responses. Adobe is working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at a pivotal point in the pandemic, helping the agency understand what constituents are looking for on the CDC website via Adobe Analytics and driving email communications on vaccine guidance and prevention methods through Adobe Campaign.

Additional Updates

Adobe Experience Manager Forms as a Cloud Service : Government agencies rely on Adobe Experience Manager to deliver scalable and resilient websites that meet the needs of the public. With the availability of Adobe Experience Manager Forms as a Cloud Service, Adobe is helping further accelerate these digital initiatives. When Adobe first took its creative tools from a boxed software to the cloud, it meant faster access to new features and a high level of security. A cloud-native application will extend the same benefits to government forms. Agencies can deliver an engaging digital forms experience for consumers that is highly scalable, renders beautifully on any device, and integrates with Adobe Sign.

: Government agencies rely on Adobe Experience Manager to deliver scalable and resilient websites that meet the needs of the public. With the availability of Adobe Experience Manager Forms as a Cloud Service, Adobe is helping further accelerate these digital initiatives. When Adobe first took its creative tools from a boxed software to the cloud, it meant faster access to new features and a high level of security. A cloud-native application will extend the same benefits to government forms. Agencies can deliver an engaging digital forms experience for consumers that is highly scalable, renders beautifully on any device, and integrates with Adobe Sign. Digital Government Study: Adobe surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to better understand how the pandemic impacted government websites and citizen preferences. The study highlights a general desire for more information and direct communication from government agencies, while also showing the impact of digital experiences on consumer sentiment around favorability and trustworthiness. To access the full study, visit here.

