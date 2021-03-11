Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with DSI

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with DSI Security Services, recently ranked by Security Magazine as one of the top security companies with over 4,500 employees, and more than $100 Million in Annual Revenue. Through this agreement, DSI will now make all of RAD’s autonomous remote security solutions available to their clients.

“DSI continues to recognize the evolving nature of the security industry, and we are committed to providing the best solutions available to our customers,” said Eddie Sorrells, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at DSI. “We have known the principals at RAD for some time, and believe their versatile and innovative solutions will be a natural fit for our company for many years to come,” Sorrells concluded.

DSI currently operates twenty-eight offices in thirty-three states across the U.S. Their clients include distinguished organizations nationwide. Both companies have indicated that several unique deployments of RAD solutions are now anticipated upon execution of the agreement.

“The RAD dealer channel keeps getting stronger as it expands,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “We’ve had DSI on our radar since the beginning and we’re thrilled that they’re now on board. Their impressive national penetration and customer base align perfectly with the high-profile end-users we have been attracting lately.”

Specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, however Reinharz stated that additional details will be announced when DSI’s opening orders are confirmed.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up, including circuit board design and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About DSI Security Services

Established in Dothan, AL, in 1969 by Sheriff A.B. Clark, DSI Security provides uniformed and electronic security, as well as consulting services, to a wide range of industries. Led by Alan Clark (A.B.’s son) and wife Marty, the family-owned and operated company delivers comprehensive and award-winning security solutions based on its DWYSYWD motto — Do What You Say You Will Do — reflecting its strong commitment to clients to promise and deliver service superiority. Our security solutions include armed and unarmed officers, mobile patrol, reception services, valet services and console operations. The WBENC-certified (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) firm enters its sixth decade with more than 4,000 security personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.dsisecurity.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.